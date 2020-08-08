A case of coronavirus in the filming of the fourth season of ‘Elite’ has stopped the recordings

The filming of the fourth season of “Elite”, which had started a few weeks ago, has been suspended until further notice due to a case of positive in coronavirus in the cast team.

As confirmed this Thursday to Efe Netflix, which broadcasts this youth series, production has stopped due to security protocol and the corresponding tests are being carried out on all team members.

They also report that “strict monitoring” of the situation is being carried out, working with the producer and the specialists, making sure that the team receives all the support it needs.

The positive case was detected this Tuesday, when the team underwent periodic tests and questionnaires that allow early detection of a case.

Netflix assures that thanks to these tests they have “been able to act with agility”, and not only in this production, but in all those that are now in full swing, although it is still unknown when the “Elite” recordings will resume.

Just a few weeks ago, the cast shared the joy and excitement of getting back in front of the camera to shoot this fourth season, and more with the arrival of new students at the Las Encinas institute such as Pol Granch, Manu Ríos, Carla Díaz and Martina Cariddi.