A bug on Samsung’s page exposed user information

Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images via Getty Images



A technical error on Samsung’s UK page exposed users’ personal information. The company has already corrected the error and notified users.

“As soon as we learned of the incident, we disabled the store login feature from the page until the issue was fixed,” a Samsung spokesperson told CNET. Samsung did not give details about the data exposure time, nor did it give details about who had access to the information.

Samsung said the issue has now been fixed and affected users have been notified. The issue appears to have affected only users in the UK, although there were no further details.

The bug appeared in recent days and affected around 150 users, according to Reuters. The exposed information of these people includes telephone numbers, names, residence and mailing addresses and orders placed on the page, according to Reuters. Financial data was not disclosed, the agency added.

The error on the Samsung page happens after a problem in recent days affected users of Samsung devices around the world. The users received a strange notification on February 20 after an internal test at the company.

