A BTS manager is under fire for allegedly using the company van with his girlfriend

A BTS manager is under fire for allegedly using the company van for private causes.

On Might 18th, an online group publish acknowledged {that a} BTS manager used BTS’s van with his girlfriend on private excursions. The publish acknowledged that final yr the manager’s girlfriend uploaded an image on her Instagram story congratulating her boyfriend on being an worker at BTS’s company.

In a while, she would publish photographs inside BTS’s company van and write issues equivalent to “Wow it is a movie star van!”

Based on the group poster, this occurred a number of instances. The publish additionally alleged that social media posts indicated that the manager’s buddies additionally rode in the automotive whereas on lengthy private excursions. The group poster additionally claimed that the manager would complain on his social media about driving for lengthy hours and the way tough it is for him and that he seems to be an consideration seeker.

Netizens have been commenting, saying:

“The girlfriend’s bragging is going to result in her boyfriend dropping his job.”

“The car is speculated to strictly be used for public occasions however this man is using this car for his girlfriend for private use?”



“Massive Hit. Handle your workers higher.”

“Ugh LOL the bragging on SNS.”

