A body is found during the search for Naya Rivera in Piru Lake

Searchers found a body in Lake Piru, five days after “Glee” star Naya Rivera disappeared during a boat excursion with her son, authorities said Monday.

The body has not been identified and officials will hold a press conference in the afternoon.

Divers, helicopters, drones and corpse dogs have been searching for days. The 33-year-old actress, who gained fame for her role in “Glee,” was reported missing on Wednesday after her 4-year-old son was found asleep in a rental boat on Ventura County Lake.

The Ventura County helicopter team searches the shore of Lake Piru for the missing actress Naya Rivera. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Authorities later learned that Rivera and her son were swimming together in the lake and that he was able to return to the boat, but she was not.

A source familiar with the search said a photo Rivera sent from the lake to a relative of his son in front of an inlet before he disappeared allowed divers to work on a grid near the site.

Divers located a body Monday morning and will verify the identity of the tits. Ventura County coroners will determine the cause of death.

On Sunday, search crews searched the cabins and outhouses that surround the lake, as well as the shoreline, to make sure it hasn’t come out of the water on its own, authorities said. All of those areas were also searched the afternoon Rivera disappeared. However, the primary focus of the rescue teams has been on the water.

“Every time we do a search like this, we look at all the possibilities, but the best chance, based on the evidence we have, is that she got in the water and didn’t come out,” said Capt. Eric Buschow of Ventura County. Sheriff’s Department.

Teams search Lake Piru for missing actress Naya Rivera on Thursday. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The search operation was significantly reduced on Monday compared to that of the previous days. Approximately 20 people, compared to more than 40 in previous days, patrolled the northern section of the lake and divers continued to search for the water.

Over the weekend, the teams concluded their efforts by using sonar to scan the bottom of the lake where visibility in the best conditions is only two feet, Buschow said. However, after days of exhaustive searching, they had been unable to locate Rivera’s body.

The long, high-profile search has attracted a tremendous amount of public interest, prompting officials to warn people not to try to help with the efforts.

“The difficulty is that the entire northern part of the lake at one time was a stream bottom,” Buschow said. “If you go up there in a boat, you see trees and bushes rising above the surface of the water. Basically you are looking into a submerged forest, which makes searching difficult. ”

Times writer Richard Winton and Associated Press contributed to this report.

