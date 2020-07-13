9 gift ideas for recent graduates under $ 50

It is that time of year again. But 2020 is going to be the first graduation season in a century to happen under the shadow of a global pandemic. For most students, that means graduation ceremonies or parties that are not held in the real world. And considering the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus, that means many of us cannot afford to spend a large amount of money on a graduation gift. But you can get more for less and there are several more than decent things for less than $ 50. These are our gift selections according to the preferences of Generation Z members.

David Carnoy/CNET The Fiil T1X are wireless headphones with great sound quality for the price they have. They also fit well in my ears and I was impressed by how quickly they synchronized with my phone.

Amazon The EarFun Go costs $ 40 and reproduces good sound quality considering its compact size. It has enough volume and bass to make you think you are listening to a rather larger speaker. It is also waterproof and has up to 25 hours of battery life at moderate volumes.

Amazon Aukey’s latest portable battery packs a 10-watt wireless charging pad and has fast charging capabilities via USB-C (two ports) and USB-A.

Sarah Tew/CNET The fully waterproof JBL Clip 3 is one of the best micro Bluetooth speakers on the market. It is available in multiple color options.

EarFun Free AirPod type headphones Sarah Tew/CNET Real AirPods can cost you anywhere from $ 129 to $ 159. But, for less than US $ 50, your best alternative is EarFun Free. They are wireless, waterproof and have six hours of battery life. READ ‘Little Women,’ Big Profits: Remake Lands At No. 24 In Deadline’s 2019 Most Valuable Blockbuster Tournament

David Carnoy/CNET Soundcore Life P2s are a good budget option. They can be loaded horizontally in its case. Its sound does not get to have so clear sound or so defined bass. They sound more like the original Liberty Airs.

Sarah Tew/CNET There’s nothing sexy about a charger, but this is the closest thing we’ve come across to a universal charger, and it only costs about $ 26.

Sarah Tew/CNET These days it is impossible to buy a television that does not include apps from different streaming services. But with old televisions the same does not happen. And there are new streaming services like Disney Plus. That’s what the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is for. It costs less than $ 50 and literally plays every streaming service you can name: Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, and hundreds more.