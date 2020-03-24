7 Incredible Rich Things Happened At Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding

Weddings are among the many many most anticipated events in everyone’s lives and sometimes ceremonies might be simple and refined. Nonetheless for the elite few, weddings are presupposed to be lavish and grand.

At the second, we may be discussing Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s wedding and why was it in all probability probably the most extravagant wedding moreover one of many important pricey weddings in historic previous. As per the media experiences, it states that the lavish wedding of richest Indian enterprise tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani worth US$ 100 million. Certain, you be taught that correct!

The multi-million-dollar wedding happened on December 12, 2018. The couple tied the knot of their costliest billionaire dwelling ‘Antilia’ in Mumbai. The royal engagement ceremony happened in Lake Como in Italy and pre-wedding bash inside the Metropolis of Lakes Udaipur.

1. Fairytale Decor By – Dolce & Gabbana

Whereas the frequent engagement occasions closing an evening, on the Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s wedding there was a three-day bonanza with numerous gatherings and themes every night time time.

2. A-listed celebrities:

Not merely that, India’s large fat wedding included buddies like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and completely different stars. Apart from that, there have been among the many largest names in world politics, along with former US first lady and secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, and former secretary of state John Kerry, moreover marked their presence and danced to the Bollywood tunes.

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan with their daughter Aradhya, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Tendulkar arrive at Antilia for the wedding of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal. pic.twitter.com/BMymwW6ZkU — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2018

Mumbai: Former President Pranab Mukherjee arrives at Antilia for the wedding of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal. pic.twitter.com/LTNARYXZwo — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2018

3. The venue: Lake Como, Italy

The venue is known to attract members of the worldwide jet-set and personalities from all around the globe on account of its good environment and romantic magnificence.

4. Beyonce’ effectivity:

Beyoncé was one amongst many celebrities who was invited to attend and perform on the pre-wedding festivities of Isha-Anand.

5. John Legend’s effectivity:

The proper highlight of the engagement is when the buddies had been graced by the voice of the legend himself, John Legend. Guests had been seen having enjoyable with the melodies as Legend sang his hits.

6. A Hologram

A hologram of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s image was projected on one among many buildings contained within the premises. Consideration-grabbing, isn’t it?

7. Fireworks all over the place!



The Ambanis chosen to tug out all the ends to fascinate their buddies with attractive fireworks current that glorified the newlyweds.