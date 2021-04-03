Happy Birthday Prabhu Deva: These 7 iconic songs prove that Prabhu is indeed the ‘Deva’ of dance

The International Dance Day is being celebrated later in the month, however, we feel India’s Dance Day should be celebrated today. Why is it that today is Prabhu Deva’s birthday? Because Prabhu Deva is nothing less than India’s King of Dance.

While the actor celebrates his 48th birthday today, the world is most fondly remembering him for the mind-blowing dance skills he showed during the shoot of his 1991 film, In the Name Of Krishna.

No one disputes the fact that he is referred to as the Michael Jackson of India. Prabhu Deva is just fifteen years old and has already choreographed songs for over 100 movies in India.

Our special day came when we decided to take a look at some of his awesome videos and dance to some of his soaring tunes to mark his special day. The following are our seven handpicked songs for your listening pleasure.

I would like to know what song you would like better than this one. The second time Prabhu Deva performed a Mr. India dance to the tune of this number, it blew our minds. The killer moves from that movie are still quite complicated to replicate.