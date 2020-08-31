6 ways to make your phone last longer before buying another

Ian Knighton / CNET



Maybe you love the idea of ​​updating your phone every year, but if you’re the type who wants to get every last drop of value out of one device before switching to another, this article is for you. There are some real-world steps you can take to extend the life of any phone, from the cheapest repair to the most expensive premium phone.

The best thing about these tips is that they are quite easy to do and you can start changing your habits at any time.



Playing:

Watch this:

iOS 14: Rumors, new features and concepts

4:13



Always update your phone. It is important

To keep your phone running fast and smooth, it is important to update the operating system and third-party applications as they launch. These updates don’t take long, and the benefits can be huge – from bug fixes and security fixes to changes that bring new features and improve the overall performance of your device.

Android and iPhone offer automatic app updates, which should be enabled by default. You can check on an Android phone by opening the Play Store, sliding the menu from the left side of the screen, tapping Settings and checking the Automatic app update option. If you have an iPhone, go to Settings> iTunes and App Store and slide the option Upgrades the application to the On position.

Jason Cipriani / CNET



For system updates on an Android phone, you can check for updates by opening the Settings app and searching for Update. Or, you can wait for your phone to notify you that there is a pending update and then follow the prompts. Google releases monthly Android security updates around the first of each month, so checking mid-month to see if your phone has an update is a good idea.

IPhone owners have the option of allowing their phone to automatically install any new updates. Fear not, your phone will not download or install updates minutes after they come out. Instead, your phone will download the update a day or two after I’m gone and then schedule an installation for the next time it charges overnight. To install an update or turn on automatic updates, go to Settings> General> Software update. If an update is available, follow the instructions to install it. Otherwise, tap Automatic updates to turn them on or off.

Jason Cipriani / CNET



Removing apps helps revive a slow phone

Phones have a limited amount of storage and memory, so it’s important to keep the number of apps you don’t use to a minimum. Routinely removing apps that you don’t use will save storage space and prevent apps from running in the background, using up precious resources and making your phone feel slower and closer to the end of its useful life than it actually is.

Set a monthly calendar entry titled “Delete unused apps” to remind yourself to check your apps regularly.

Now, check your app drawer or home screen and remove all the apps that you installed at some point for whatever reason, but never use them. Deleting apps on an iPhone is easy: just press and hold until they start to move, then tap the X on the app you want to delete.

Android users have a few more options, but they can follow a similar approach: press and hold the app, select information from the application of the “i” that appears and then uninstall it.

Repeat those steps next month when your calendar alert goes off.

Sarah Tew / CNET



Most important: Get a good cover or case

Do you love your phone? Put a cover on it. For a phone purist, even the slimmest cases are too much, as it’s nice to see how the phone was designed, rather than a bulky plastic casing.

However, the smart choice is to cover the phone with a protective sleeve or cover To prevent it from breaking when you inevitably drop it.

You don’t have to buy the most expensive cover in the world, but having something on your phone is sure to help extend its life.

Derek Poore / CNET



Clean your phone constantly

Using a phone that is full of grease and grime is not something any of us want to do.

Even if you use a cover or case for your phone, take a few minutes from time to time to clean any lint or dirt on the charging port, microphone area, speaker grill, and headphone jack (if your phone has one). You can use a toothpick or small cotton swab to clean it.

What about the screen, the sides and the back? Clorox wipes work well. We have more tips and tricks to keep your phone clean– That will go a long way towards reliable performance, clearer camera shots, and a phone you’ll really want to keep using.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET



Prevent your battery from overworking and overheating

There are several myths that involve your phone’s battery and keep it healthy. For example, fast charging won’t damage the battery one bit, but allowing your phone to routinely drain to zero might.

Your phone will also last longer if you avoid placing it in situations where the battery could overheat, such as leaving it in direct sunlight if you are sitting outside on a hot day. It will turn itself off if it’s too hot, but this stresses the battery, which could contribute to an overall shorter life.

Start taking care of your phone’s battery the day you take it out of its box.

iFixit



Replace your battery instead of replacing the phone

Even if you’ve done all of the above to take care of your phone, you may find yourself dealing with a battery that over time simply refuses to hold a charge. Instead of replacing the entire phone, replace its battery.

Often times, this simple and cost-effective maintenance can add a few more months or even years to the overall life of your phone. It would be easier if most phones were still made with removable batteries like the old days, but instead most phones come with built-in batteries that require disassembling your phone to replace it.

If you feel capable enough to do it yourself, you can buy this special kit from iFixit to replace the battery in an Android or iPhone. The kit includes all the tools you will need, plus a new battery.

Alternatively, iPhone users can make an appointment at an Apple store, or Android users can use a certified third-party repair service like uBreakiFix.

Juan Garzón / CNET



Regularly back up your phone

Having a backup of your phone data will do nothing to extend the life of your phone, but it will ensure that when the time comes to say goodbye, all your contacts, photos, videos, and custom settings are ready to go. jump to a new one so you don’t have to start from scratch.

You have an Iphone? Verify that iCloud backup is activated by opening the app Setting. Then tap on your name at the top of the screen followed by iCloud> iCloud Backup and make sure the switch is in the On position.

The process for Android phone owners will vary depending on who makes your device, but generally, you can open the app Setting and then go to Google> Backup. Some device manufacturers, like Samsung, offer their own backup service in addition to Google’s. The easiest way to find your device’s automatic cloud backup service is to open the Settings app and use the search box at the top to search for “Backup.”