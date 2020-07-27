6 Chromebooks on sale, ideal for distance education

Sarah Tew/CNET



Schools are closed across the country in response to the pandemic of coronavirus and, instead, it is opting for distance education models. For parents, this radical change means they must now figure out a way to schools’ online education resources so that their children can continue their studies. The most affordable way to accomplish this is with a Chromebook. Not only do they cost hundreds of dollars less than a Windows laptop or a MacBook, but they are much easier to use thanks to the fact that everything is based on Chrome OS.

Chromebooks have a price range that ranges from under $ 100 to over $ 1,000. Our Favorite Chromebooks of 2020 They fall in the range of $ 400 to $ 600, but you don’t need to spend that amount to be able to do the distance learning job. Here are six models that actually rank below $ 400.

Asus This basic Chromebook features an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, 32GB of storage and an 11.6-inch screen. The screen is small, but the 32GB of storage is double what Chromebooks of this price have. You can buy it in gray and red.

This Acer Chromebook offers similar components to the previous model — Celeron CPU, 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage — but it has a 15.6-inch screen. If you are going to be locked up at home and you are not going to be taking it out, this larger model is recommended.

Samsung This small but powerful Samsung Chromebook features an 11.6-inch screen and an Intel Celeron processor. This model comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Amazon offers several possible configurations, including a version with a 15-inch screen — all options, under $ 300.

Acer This Acer Chromebook is a laptop and tablet. The 15.6-inch touchscreen has a 1,920×1,080 full HD resolution and can be rotated 360 degrees to become a tablet. This versatility can be useful in a quarantine. In addition, it has an Intel Pentium CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Asus This two-in-one Chromebook features a 14-inch touchscreen and an Intel Core m3 CPU, 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage. The Core m3 CPU is more advanced and efficient than the cheaper Celeron and Pentium chips, and the 14-inch screen is big enough to be a productive laptop and not so big that it makes for an awkward tablet.

Sarah Tew/CNET This two-in-one convertible Chromebook features an Intel Core i3, 8GB of memory and 64GB of storage. The Core i3 and 8GB of RAM is a combination that is found in many Windows laptops, so it is more than enough to power the lightweight Chrome OS.