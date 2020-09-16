5 little-known Apple Maps features

Angela Lang / CNET



You can open Apple Maps daily to check traffic, find the nearest gas station, or find a new café, but those tasks are hardly part of what the company can do. latest version of Apple Maps.

For example, there is a cool feature that allows you to fly over a city, which is useful if you are planning a route or visit. And if you are planning a route on your Mac, you can send it to your iPhone. I’ll also show you how to turn off your location history if you want to keep your browsing activities private.

Read on for five overlooked Apple Maps tricks you should start using today.

1. Share directions from your Mac to your iPhone

If you’re using the Maps app on your Mac to plan a trip, you can send the directions to your iPhone when you’re ready to hit the road. Please note that you will need to sign in to the iCloud account with the same Apple ID on both devices.

In the Maps app on your Mac, click Directions. Next, enter your start and destination location. Click the Share button, shaped like a square with an arrow, located on the toolbar in the Maps application. Select your device; it should be at the top of the list. You will receive a notification on your iPhone that you must touch to open the instructions on your phone.



2. Ponte en modo 3D en Apple Maps



Cuando abras Apple Maps, te mostrará edificios en modo 2D de forma predeterminada. Sin embargo, puedes cambiar eso al modo 3D colocando dos dedos en la pantalla y arrastrando hacia arriba.

Esto funciona en vistas de mapa de tránsito y satélite. Puedes ver el panorama completo de los edificios al acercar y mantener presionado un dedo en la pantalla mientras deslizas el otro dedo por la pantalla.

3. Sobrevuela una ciudad

Cuando buscas una ciudad en Apple Maps, como Nueva York o Miami, tienes la opción de pasar al modo Flyover. Esto te permite ver la ciudad desde el cielo e incluso acercarte más a los edificios.

Eso puede ser útil para juzgar la distancia entre puntos de referencia o ver rutas alternativas. Para usar esta función, busca la ciudad que estás visitando y selecciona Flyover. Esta es la lista completa de las ciudades con Flyover como opción.

Puedes acercar y alejar todos los edificios, incluida la Estatua de la Libertad, pellizcando la pantalla. Para ver diferentes partes de la ciudad, mueve tu teléfono hacia arriba, hacia abajo y hacia los lados. Incluso puedes ver alrededor de los edificios sosteniendo un dedo en la pantalla y arrastrando el otro por la pantalla.

También puedes tocar Start City Tour para ver un video aéreo de la ciudad y sus puntos de referencia. Ten en cuenta que Flyover y City Tour pueden no estar disponibles en tu ciudad todavía.

4. Limpia tu historial de ubicación

Si prefieres no registrar tus ubicaciones, te tenemos una buena noticia, porque puedes limpiar los lugares que visitas con más frecuencia y evitar que Apple almacene esas ubicaciones.

En la aplicación Configuración, ve a Privacidad > Servicios de ubicación > desplázate hacia abajo y toca Servicios del sistema > desplázate hacia abajo y toca Ubicaciones significativas. Tendrás que ingresar tu código de acceso, usar FaceID o TouchID para pasar al siguiente paso. Ahora puedes ver las áreas que has visitado, cuántas veces fuiste ahí y cuánto tiempo te llevó llegar allí.

Para borrar tu historial, desplázate hasta el final de la lista y toca Borrar historial. Sin embargo, esto no impedirá que Apple Maps registre tu ubicación en el futuro, por lo que deberás ir un paso más allá y desactivar el interruptor para ubicaciones significativas, ubicadas en la parte superior de la pantalla.

Apple señala que desactivar esta configuración afectará a muchas aplicaciones y servicios que utilizan servicios de ubicación personalizados, como Mapas, No molestar mientras conduces, CarPlay, Siri, Calendario y Fotos. Algo a tener en cuenta al usar tu teléfono.

5. Turn off Siri’s voice while browsing

If you’re singing your favorite songs on the go, the last thing you want is Siri’s voice to interrupt, saying, “In 2.5 kilometers, take the exit onto the street blah blah blah.” Fortunately, you can turn off Siri’s voice while using Maps.

To do this, open the Settings app and select Maps. Scroll down and tap Driving & Navigation. In the Navigation voice volume section, select No voice. Now you will not hear Siri navigation prompts. However, since you won’t have the voice prompts that tell you when to turn, you will need to pay attention to the little arrows on the map, which can be risky when driving.

Another option is to pause the book or podcast you’re listening to while Siri gives you instructions. You will follow the same steps as the previous ones (Settings> Maps> Driving and navigation) and then you will activate the Pause spoken audio switch.