5 facts to remember Olivia de Havilland, actress of ‘Gone with the wind’

Actress Olivia de Havilland, star of the legendary “Gone With de Wind” (1939), died this Sunday at the age of 104, local media reported today, citing her publicist Lisa Goldberg.

Havilland, winner of two Oscars and considered the last living legend of the golden age of cinema after the death of Kirk Douglas at the beginning of the year, died of natural causes in her home in Paris (France), where she had lived for more than 60 years. years.

Although she won the precious statuettes for her roles in “To Each His Own” (1946) and “The Heiress” (1949), the character with whom she was immortalized on celluloid was that of the stoic Melanie Hamilton in the classic “Gone With de Wind ”with which, curiously, he did not win recognition.

Meet five awesome data about her:

1. One of his best performances and that opened the way for new themes to be portrayed in the cinema was “The Snake Pit” (1948), one of the first Hollywood films that represented mental illness and that was one of the greatest challenges of his career. . Biographies say that the actress did research on treatments and therapy sessions to better understand her character, which aroused in the audience a greater sensitivity towards mental health centers.

In “The Snake Pit” (1948), a tape about mental illness.

2. She was one of the first actresses who brought her studio, Warner Bros., to trial in 1943 to free herself from the most abusive aspects of her contract. Back then, in Hollywood, the well-known “star-system” reigned in which the big studios polished their stars in exchange for controlling the maximum aspects of their work and personal life. The demand prospered and changed for her fellow professionals a point by which the studios could pause the contracts of their interpreters if they did not work and extend the exclusivity conditions beyond the signed time. In Hollywood this decision is known as “The De Havilland Decision”

3. Although she remained linked to Hollywood, de Havilland lived since the middle of the 20th century in France, a country where she received various decorations. There she married in second marriages with the journalist of the “Paris Match” Pierre Galante, father of his daughter Gisèle. In Paris, she also learned to make resignations: at the age of 90, she dispensed with high-heeled shoes. Four years later, she gave up a glass of champagne daily: she left them at just two. In her later years, De Havilland still received friends at her home, personally responded to her fans, did crossword puzzles and puzzles, and occasionally watched DVD movies.

With his first Oscar for “To each his own”.

4. His first Oscar came with “To each his own” (1946). In this war melodrama, the actress played Jody Norris, a young woman pregnant with an aviator during World War I who dies in combat, after which she is forced to give her son up for adoption and start a lonely life in the period. interwar.

5. It was part of one of the best versions of Robin Hood’s history. The Adventures of Robin Hood from 1938 launched her to stardom. De Havilland played Maid Marian, an aristocrat who understands Robin Hood’s true intentions and begins to help her until a romantic interest arises between

both of them.