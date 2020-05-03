43 Collaborations of the digital queen IU

Everybody is aware of IU has an enormous fan base and public recognition in South Korea.

Each tune she has launched has all the time sweeping digital charts and reached excessive quantity of distinctive listeners; the most of her songs have PAKs as effectively.

IU has 52 songs copyrighted below her title on KOMCA. The idol, who wrote and composed her personal songs, received the award of “Greatest Songwriter” on Melon Music Awards 2017; she is the first idol to win the songwriteraward ever.

“The digital queen“, who gonna quickly collaborate with BTS’s Suga, has beforehand collaborated with many! Listed below are the collaboration songs of IU:

1- IU (feat. Zico of BLOCKB) “Marshmallow” (2009)

2-Bizniz (feat. IU) “Suga Love” (2009)

3-Suho (feat. IU) “Monday through Sunday” (2009)

4-Na Yoon-Kwon (feat. IU) “It is First Love” (2010)

5- Yoo Seung-ho (feat. IU) “I Imagine in Love” (2010)

6- Sung Si-kyung (feat. IU) “It is You” (2010)

7- IU (feat. Key of SHINee) “Love Letter For You” (2010)

8- IU (feat. Lim Seul-ong of 2AM) “Nagging” (2010)

9- IU (feat. Thunder of MBLAQ) “Merry Christmas in Advance” (2010)

10- Seungri (feat. IU) “I Know” (2011)

11- IU (feat. Yuna Kim) “Ice Flower” (2011)

12- IU (feat. Yoon Sang) “Sleeping Prince of the Woods” (2011)

13- IU (feat. Lee Juck) “Uncle” (2011)

14- IU (feat. Kim Kwang-jin) “A Little one Looking for Stars” (2011)

15– IU (feat. Ra.D) “Instructor” (2011)

16- IU (feat. Kim Hyeon-cheol) “All the pieces’s Alright” (2011)

17- Needed (feat. IU)”Like You” (2012)

18- Fiestar & IU “Sea of Moonlight” (2012)

19- IU (feat. Jang Yi-jeong of HISTORY) Friday” (2013)

20- IU (feat. Achieve of Brown Eyed Ladies) “All people Has Secrets and techniques” (2013)

21- IU (feat.Jonghyun of SHINee) “A Gloomy Clock” (2013)

22- IU (feat. Yang Hee-eun) “Daydream” (2013)

23- IU (feat. Choi Baek-ho) “Stroll with Me, Lady” (2013)

24- High4 & IU “Not Spring, Love, or Cherry Blossoms” (2014)

25- Ulala Session (feat. IU) “Summer time Love” (2014)

26- Search engine optimisation Taiji (feat. IU) “Sogyeokdong” (2014)

27- Yoon Hyun-sang (feat. IU) “When Would It Be” (2014)

28- IU (feat. Bizniz) “A Dreamer” (2014)

29- god (feat. IU) “Sing for Me” (2014)

30- IU (feat. Clon) “Increase Ladi Dadi” (2014)

31- Park Myung-soo (feat. IU) “Leon” (2015)

32- IU (feat. Zion.T) “Crimson Queen” (2015)

33- Park Myung Soo (feat. GD & IU) “Having An Affair” (2015)

34- Hyungdon & Daejun (feat. IU) “Selection” (2016)

35- Sister’s Barbershop & IU “Secret Everybody Is aware of” (2017)

36- IU & Oh Hyuk “Cannot Love You Anymore” (2017)

37- IU (feat. G-Dragon of BIGBANG) “Palette” (2017)

38- Epik Excessive (feat. IU) “Love Story” (2017)

39- Sunwoo Junga (feat. IU) “Cat” (2017)

40- Zico (feat. IU) “SoulMate” (2018)

41- Kim Dong-ryul (feat. IU) “Fairytale” (2018)

42- IU & Sung Si-kyung “First Winter” (2019)

43- IU & Henry Lau & Jo Hyun-ah & Yang Da-il “Highway” (2019)

Are you interested by IU’s future collaborations?