4 Tips for College Students Who Are Remote Learning

As more universities begin to take classes online, students must adjust to remote learning. It can be a dramatic change, and it comes with a unique set of advantages and disadvantages.

On the one hand, students don’t have to commute to campus and get to learn from the comfort of their own homes. On the other hand, it’s often easier to become disorganized and fall behind when remote learning.

So, as a college student, how do you best adapt to remote learning? These tips will help you stay on top of your work.

Stay organized

It can be difficult to keep track of everything without the structure that in-person learning normally provides. Without proper structure, it can be easy to get distracted, fall behind in your work, and even forget about important assignments and deadlines.

That’s why you should take the initiative to get yourself organized, in order to optimize your productivity and performance. Start by making a schedule for yourself.

A schedule will help you create a daily routine and keep track of all of your work. Write down your due dates, deadlines, and exam dates on a calendar. You might even consider using an online scheduling tool, such as the comprehensive planner offered by My Study Life.

It will also be easier to prioritize what to work on if you make a daily to-do list that lays out all of your activities for the day. Deal with your high priority assignments first and work your way down to the lower priority ones, checking the tasks off as you go along.

Lastly, since so much schoolwork is done online, it’s a good idea to keep your computer organized as well. Create folders for your classes and be specific and clear when labeling documents. Delete old documents that you no longer need, as these can cause clutter, take up memory space, and make your computer function more slowly.

Practice self-care

It’s not healthy to engage in work nonstop—you have to make some time for yourself, too.

When designing your daily schedule, try to add little breaks for yourself at regular intervals. Use this time to relax, talk to friends, eat a snack, go on a short walk, or do anything else that will improve your well-being.

Throughout the course of a normal day, you should also be eating right and drinking a lot of water. Aim to eat three square meals per day and drink about a half-gallon of water. You might also consider taking supplements that can aid your mind and body, such as Metamucil fiber supplements or CBD-infused gummies by CBDfx.

Overall, your goal should be to establish a regular self-care routine that supports a healthy mind and body. Get enough sleep and engage in activities that combat stress and promote a positive mindset, such as meditation. Outside of schoolwork, try to do some form of physical exercise on a daily basis and find hobbies that you enjoy.

Work in a productive environment

Whether it’s at home or somewhere else, find a calm, peaceful place where you can participate in online lectures and do your homework. Your surroundings play a significant role in how focused and productive you’re able to be.

While you may not have access to study rooms and the school’s library like you would under normal circumstances, you can still create an environment that’s conducive to getting work done.

For example, it’s probably a good idea to inhabit a space free from a television and other possible distractions when you’re trying to focus on schoolwork. Try to put your phone out of reach, too, or set it to airplane mode so that you’re not tempted to pick it up every few minutes and start scrolling through social media.

To make a space feel more serene, light a scented candle, or even purchase a live plant from Plants.com and get it delivered to your door. Some studies have shown that houseplants can reduce feelings of stress while boosting productivity.

Ask for help

No matter what you might need, don’t hesitate to ask for help. Even though office hours and in-person support from professors may be on hold for the time-being, you can still send an email or request a video chat in order to get your questions answered.

Additionally, it’s common to feel alone or isolated if you’re learning remotely instead of in a classroom full of your peers. Your school likely has a counseling center, and you should contact them if those feelings of isolation begin to bother you.

It will most likely take some time for everyone, including your professors, to get used to remote learning. But if you manage your time, communicate your needs, and take good care of yourself, you’ll ultimately increase your chances of academic success.