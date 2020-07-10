4 steps to protect your Gmail account immediately

Derek Poore/CNET



Since bank statements to personal messages, and even password reset requests, your account Gmail It contains a wealth of personal information. If someone had access to it, in practice they could access your entire identity online.

Instead of just waiting for hackers not to access your account, take 10 minutes of your time and secure your account. Gmail right now.

Gmail: Tricks Against Regret, Frustration, And Spam



Use a strong password

I suspect that we are all guilty of having reused simple passwords at some point. I admit that I used to. But using the same passwords on multiple sites and services is like asking someone to hack your accounts. It is enough with an information leak or data violation in some service, so that the hackers begin to try to log in to all your accounts.

It is time to change things. Use unique, randomly generated passwords for each online account you have. Keeping track of all those passwords is easy if you use a password manager. We have a summary of the best password managers availableBoth free and paid if you need help deciding which one to use.

To change your Google account password, visit the account security page and click Password (Password) in the section Signing in to Google (Sign in to Google). Verify your password if prompted, then enter your new password (generated by your password manager) and click Change password (Change Password).

Jason Cipriani/CNET



Enable two-step verification

Without two-step verification, also known as two-factor authentication, hackers only need your password to access your entire Google account, which includes YouTube, Gmail, and Google Pay. And remember, if you reuse the same password for multiple services, hackers could get it from a data breach or through a phishing scam.

With two-step verification, hackers would need your password and a randomly generated six-digit access code, or have physical access to your phone, in order to access your account.

Activate two-step verification by visiting the security page of your Google account and clicking 2-Step Verification (2-step verification).

Jason Cipriani/CNET



Follow the prompts until you reach the section you see in the screenshot above. Once there, decide if you want to receive push alerts in the Gmail app to approve login requests (the default option), or if you want to use random access codes. Using alerts in the Gmail app is easier, but it means that you must have your phone close at all times. You will also need a data connection to approve the alert. If you are in a place without coverage, such as on a plane, for example, you will need to connect to Wi-Fi.

If you choose to use an access code, you can receive it by text message or access it in a password manager. I use a password manager to manage my verification codes in two steps, allowing me to access the codes on any device, regardless of whether I have a data connection on my phone.

If you choose to use alerts, click Try it now (Try now). You will receive an alert on the phone that was on the screen. Follow the rest of the prompts to complete the setup.

Instead, if you want to use access codes, click Choose another option (Choose another option) and then in Text message or voice call (Text message or phone call).

Enter your phone number and then enter the code to activate two-step verification. After entering the code and clicking a few more buttons, two-step verification will be activated.

Jason Cipriani/CNET



But wait, we’re not done yet. Although using two-step verification using access codes sent by text message is safer than not using it at all, I recommend using push alerts if possible. The SIM card fraud They are becoming more common, and allow hackers to grab your phone number and receive your verification codes in two steps.

If you prefer to use access codes, take a few extra minutes of your time and set up a authentication application for your Google account. You can use the Google Authenticator app or a password manager. Click on Set Up (Setting) in the application section Authenticator app (App del Authenticator) and then select the type of phone you use. Use your preferred application to scan the QR code, then enter the access code generated by your application to verify that everything is configured correctly and ready.

Note– There is an even more secure option to protect your Google account that uses a physical security key (you can read more about this here). For most people, however, charging an additional device is not a realistic option. At the very least, you need to enable two-step verification.

Jason Cipriani/CNET



Check your backup contact methods

It is possible that from the first time you set up your Gmail account you have changed your phone number or closed a previous email account. Therefore, it is a good idea to verify your backup contact methods. It is the information that Google will use in case you cannot access your account to confirm that it really belongs to you.

Visit this page and look for the section titled Ways we can verify it’s you (Ways to verify your identity).

Click on each section –Recovery phone (Recovery phone), Recovery email (Recovery email) and Security question (Security Question) – and update the information if necessary.

Remember that if this information is out of date and you cannot access your account, Google will not be able to verify that you belong to you.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET



Check your account activity

It is possible that a hacker (or an ex) is accessing your account without your knowledge. To verify this, log in to your Gmail account and scroll to the bottom of the page. You will see a line that says “Last account activity”.

At the end of that line, click Details (Details) to see when, how and where your account is being used. If you suspect there is some unknown activity, click the button Sign out of all other Gmail web sessions (Close all other open sessions on the web) and change your password immediately.

Now that you’ve secured your Gmail account, take a few more minutes to protect your Facebook account and your apple account.