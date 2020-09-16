3D Facebook Photos Reach Millions More Phones Thanks to AI

Facebook; GIF por Nicole Archer/CNET



Facebook has used artificial intelligence (AI) technology to bring 3D photos to people taking photos on phones that can only take old 2D photos. By training its AI systems on existing 3D photos, Facebook can figure out how to take 3D photos even if your phone’s camera can’t.

Facebook announced 3D photos in 2018, but initially offered the technology only on iPhones that could take portrait mode photos. For those, Apple uses dual cameras to reconstruct 3D data about the scene, something known as a depth map. It has since expanded to other dual camera phones, such as the newer Samsung Galaxy models. But now Facebook creates that depth map on its own using AI technology.

“This advancement makes 3D photographic technology easily accessible for the first time to the millions of people who use single lens camera phones or tablets,” Facebook researchers said Friday, February 28, in a blog post explaining the technology. 3D. Another benefit: People can also take 3D photos with a single front camera, Facebook said.

This won’t work on all smartphones, but it should work on an iPhone 7 or newer phone, or a recent mid-range or better Android device, Facebook said.

Stephen Shankland/CNET



The feature shows how sophisticated digital camera technology called computational photography is becoming. Technology uses increasingly sophisticated processing to do things like correct photographic problems, add portrait effects, beautify faces, and even photograph the stars at night with a simple mobile phone.

Making 3D from 2D photos is a good thing for Facebook and companies like Google, which uses artificial intelligence to determine depth to be able to blur backgrounds in portrait photos. But 3D depth maps also have more serious uses. Tesla uses artificial intelligence-driven depth judgments to power its full self-driving and autopilot functions without using expensive 3D laser scanner systems called lidar.

For its part, Facebook plans to enhance 3D technology with new capabilities, such as calculating the geometric orientation of surfaces and using the technology in augmented reality.