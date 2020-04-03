39 Tigers From Netflix’s Tiger King Documentary Are Now Living Happier Lives At An Animal Sanctuary

A number of of the tigers as soon as owned by Joe Unique and featured in Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity are actually residing at a Colorado animal sanctuary. The Netflix docuseries pulls again the curtain on the weird world of unique animal possession, focusing totally on Joe Unique and his Oklahoma roadside zoo.

Tiger King‘s story spans seven episodes, revealing not simply the unsavory issues that occur behind the scenes at Joe Unique’s Better Wynnewood Unique Animal Park, however the inherit ugliness of the unique animal commerce in America. Along with Joe Unique, Tiger King options different zookeepers like Doc Antle of Myrtle Seashore Safari, and whereas the collection is not given the identical entry to those zoos as they’re G.W. Zoo, the conclusion is similar – the well-being of their animals is not their primary precedence. Even Carole Baskin and her wildlife sanctuary, Large Cat Rescue, comes underneath scrutiny as a result of whereas she doesn’t breed tigers or maintain occasions like cub-petting, the enclosures the at Large Cat Rescue go away one thing to be desired. Fortunately, for a number of the animals as soon as housed on the G.W. Zoo, they have been given a second probability at an animal sanctuary that is correctly geared up to take care of them.

As reported by Denver7 Information, 39 of the tigers and three black bears from Joe Unique’s zoo are actually residing at The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado. The animals have been rescued from the G.W. Zoo in 2017 and plenty of got here with each bodily and psychological points that the employees are nonetheless treating. The Wild Animal Sanctuary is a facility with 789 acres of land the place the animals are enclosed in massive pastures, not cages, and guests can observe them from an elevated walkway that Chief Science and Animal Welfare Officer, Becca Miceli, explains is much less nerve-racking for the animals.

For as a lot consideration as Tiger King‘s strange-but-true story is receiving, it is uplifting to be taught that the a few of the animals concerned are receiving the assistance they deserve. All through the docuseries, it is typically the wild antics of Joe Unique himself or the unsettling disappearance of Carole’s first husband, Don Lewis, that obtain essentially the most focus, whereas considerations over animal welfare take a backseat to the sensationalism. Nonetheless, Tiger King‘s surprising reveals in regards to the lack of correct care supplied for these animals has struck a chord with many viewers, and as such, it is good to listen to {that a} least a few of the tigers are actually at a facility geared up to take care of them.

