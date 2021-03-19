30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela Full Movie Download in HD Quality.

The meaning of the Telugu film title 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela Full Movie Download in HD Quality is How to Fall in Love within 30 days.

The story relates to the title of the film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela. In the film, the scene began in 1947. Abbayi Gararu and Ammayi Gaaru love each other.

They want to get married soon. But something terrible happened. In the fistfight, Abbayi gets killed. After this terrific news, Ammayi commits suicide.

30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela Full Movie Download

Now, the story reborn again as they are both born. Now, their names are Arjun and Akshara. Coincidently, they both took admission to the same engineering college.

But they hate each other from the day of start without any specific reason. One day, they both reach the location where Abbayi and Ammayi died. They both looked started starring at each other and started to find themselves in each other.

Suddenly, Akshara enters into Arjun’s body, and Arjun enter’s into Akshara’s body. To get out of it, they go to Swami. Swami told them to come back after 30 days.

So, in between these 30 days, they did not act like normal and started being a fool in front of everyone, including the family. After 30 days, they both reach the Swami, and they find that the Swami died.

So, now what happens to them. To know, you have to watch the complete film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela. Now, let’s talk about the fantastic cast of the film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela.

It includes Pradeep Machiraju in a dual role as Arjun and Abbayigaru, Amrita Aiyer in a dual role as Akshara and Ammayigaru, Subhalekha Sudhakar as Swamiji, Posani Krishna Murali as Akshara’s Father, Saranya Pradeep as Akshara’s Sister, Hema as Arjun’s Mother, Harsha Chemudu as Nagarjuna and Arjun’s Friend, Hyper Aadi as Arjun’s Friend, Bhadram as Bhadram and Arjun’s Friend, Sruthi as Mahalakshmi as Akshara’s Friend, and Sivannarayana Naripeddi as Arjun’s Father.

The film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela includes five soundtracks titled Neeli Neeli Aakasam, Idera Sneham, Meeko Dhandam, Amma Nannu Mallee Penchavaa, and Watch Wah Wah Mere Bava. The total length of the complete album is 17:47 minutes.

Anup Rubens composed the album. It was recorded in 2019-2020 under Lahari Music and T-Series. The complete album is in the Telugu language.

The film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela has earned Rs. 4 crores on the first day of the release. 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela is an Indian fantasy romance film.

It was written and directed by Dhulipudi Phani Pradeep. Babu S. V. produced the film. Anup Rubens gave the music in the film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela.

Dasaradhi Sivendra completed the cinematography of the film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela, and Karthika Srinivas edited it.

The film was created under SV Productions, and GA2UV distributed it. The film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela was released on 29th January 2021, and it has earned Rs. 13 crores. Let’s watch the trailer of the fantastic Telugu film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela.

Do not forget to add a bookmark to this website and check out this website to read the latest news and updates. Stay tuned for the next update.