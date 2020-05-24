3 Ways to Get Your Truth Out To the World:

Life is completely filled with surprises and unpredictable moments. No one can say what is going to happen to them the next hour, let alone the next day. You can be happy one minute and extremely depressed the next.

Life does give lemons, but not all of them are good. That means sometimes you might find yourself in the wrong place at the wrong time, or a chain of bad decisions might lead you down a path with a dark ending. Understandably, you would like to speak out and tell the world what happened, as someone might be covering up the original story.

But in this case, it’s nearly impossible to tell your experience to anyone, as it might seem like risking your life and theirs. Yet still, you might want to get it out and clear you’re conscious. It can be challenging to sleep at night with an unsettling truth.

Thinking about your options? Take a look below for the details.

Speak Online Anonymously

The internet is a fascinating place, and it can be incredibly helpful in your situation.

To protect your identity and tell your story, you must find an excellent website that is known for posting credible stories of anonymous authors. You can then contact them and get your truth published under the name John Doe.

Go the Media

The media can also be your platform for telling people what happened, but it is more challenging than the internet.

You need to find the most appropriate media outlet that can tell your story first. Then, you will have to find a reputable journalist who is not afraid to risk it all to get the truth out. Only then can your story be heard by the masses.

Share with A Trusted Person

Telling a trusted person is not the same as sharing on the internet or with the media. However, you can still share with a trusted person in case the story can be a threat to your life. That way, your trustee can make sure it gets out if something happens to you.