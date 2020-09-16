3 new Android 11 privacy features that bring it closer to iOS

Angela Lang / CNET



Like any other mobile platform, Android has historically struggled to catch up with the features of iOS, famous for their safety. There may still be a long way to go, but the new look from Android 11 for developers shows that Google is making progress with its latest privacy-focused features.

While you may want to avoid some of the typical implementation glitches and wait for Android 11 to make its debut after work with the beta version (which usually happens in the third quarter of the year), here are some of the new features of sure they have Google fans happy.

It’s the little things

“Granular control” is a phrase known to those interested in security issues, and is also a prominent feature in the Android 11 application permission scheme. Leaving aside the “all or nothing” permission types, Google has concentrated on further individualizing the permissions it grants to each application.

Android 11 allows you to give an application permission to do something only once (instead of the current Android 10 options: always, never and only when the application is in use). By giving an app permission to access your location, camera, or microphone for a single session of using the app, you can check what type of data your apps collect and how often.

The new permission option goes hand in hand with an interesting development in Android 11’s exposed storage — a data privacy feature that limits the ability of any individual app to view your phone’s data outside of its own parameters. Although some developers have complained that the feature makes applications less able to interact with each other, the storage seen aims to create a kind of digital box for each application so that it does not interact with data from your other applications. the same way they did.

Biometric boost

Not everyone likes handing over their fingerprint or facial recognition data to Google, not even when it’s in exchange for some device-specific privacy. However, for some, this biometric security is a feature that offers unbeatable peace of mind.

Android 11 is expanding your options for when you can use your fingerprint or face unlock to authenticate your apps and services. While we expect these options to focus on applications that need additional security – such as healthcare or banking services – we are still awaiting more details as the developer preview and beta stages give way to the official release. of Android 11.

What’s in your wallet?

Why carry around your driver’s license if you can go through life without cash and with a secure document safe always on your phone? That’s the latest Android 11 release for those looking for privacy on the go. Based on wallet-free apps like Google Pay, the operating system now offers new support for the secure storage of identity documents, such as a driver’s license.

We do not yet have all the details on the use of technology by Android 11, but since last december Fans have been anticipating Google’s latest identity credentialing feature, which is programmed to work with select phones running Android R and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chip.

Read more: You can store your driver’s license on the phone

The remaining challenge

Even with these security improvements, Android has a long way to go to reach the gold standard set by Apple’s iOS. To a large extent that has to do with getting the most important security feature of any mobile operating system in the hands of its customer base: operating system updates. Ensuring that you are running the most recent version of any operating system is key to maintaining a good level of security, as that essentially makes your phone immune against entire families of malware and security threats.

The last time Google updated its distribution figures in May 2019, Android 9 had been installed on 10.4 percent of Android phones. The three versions previously deployed managed to be placed on 64.4 percent of Android phones. In contrast, 70 percent of Apple phones run the latest version of its operating system, iOS 13.

That’s a bigger reason to look forward to the fall, when the official version of Android 11 will begin rolling out for installation on phones.

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S20 Plus from all angles [fotos] To see photos