#2YearsWithSingularity is trending worldwide as fans celebrate the second anniversary of BTS V’s legendary song “Singularity”

May 7, 2020
Cheena Khanna
#2YearsWithSingularity is at the moment trending worldwide as fans celebrate the second anniversary of BTS V‘s legendary solo song “Singularity” with its lengthy listing of large achievements .

             This evergreen song stays in the prime tier as it is identified to be one of most critically acclaimed songs of BTS which not solely showcases V as an ideal vocalist , but in addition displays V’s wonderful dance expertise and distinctive facial expressions. 

          As the fans celebrate , “Singularity” has entered into the iTunes chart in lots of international locations as soon as once more , together with US and UK. 

          The song additionally went viral amongst locals few days again exhibiting V‘s energy as an Final Stan Attractor of Okay-pop Trade .

         Singularity stays a ‘Queen’ as she’s nonetheless successful hearts worldwide !! The song has positively contributed many new fans to the international group BTS.

Cheena Khanna

