2YearsWithSingularity is trending worldwide as fans celebrate the second anniversary of BTS V’s legendary song “Singularity”

#2YearsWithSingularity is at the moment trending worldwide as fans celebrate the second anniversary of BTS V‘s legendary solo song “Singularity” with its lengthy listing of large achievements .

Sustain the good work! We’re at #14 Worldwide #2YearsWithSingularity 🔥🥰 pic.twitter.com/MIuPqLOeDV — Stream For V ⁷ 🌏 (@VStreamTeam) Could 6, 2020

This evergreen song stays in the prime tier as it is identified to be one of most critically acclaimed songs of BTS which not solely showcases V as an ideal vocalist , but in addition displays V’s wonderful dance expertise and distinctive facial expressions.

As we celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Taehyung’s most crirically acclaimed solo song ‘Singularity’, Listed here are some of its achievements over the years:#2YearsWithSingularity#WhyWeLoveSingularity#태형이의소울_Singularity_2주년#OurloveV_싱귤래리티2주년_축하해@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/8ozRWZBgf7 — BTS V / Taehyung Information 📰 (Sluggish) (@KTH_News) Could 6, 2020

Singularity was in the listing of finest monitor of 2018 by the Guardians, #Four In LA Instances & was the solely korean Solo song in the listing, Completely happy #2YearsWithSingularity 👑 🎉#WhyWeLoveSingularity #태형이의소울_Singularity_2주년 #OurloveV_싱귤래리티2주년_축하해 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/SVftnUzBAs — V Charts⁷ (@BTSVChartData) Could 6, 2020

Singularity was featured on Nationwide TV as the most critically acclaimed song & BTS’ hidden Masterpiece highlighting it is achievements as the first Okay-solo song to be aired on BBCR1 & praised by Critics & influential Media.

#2YearsWithSingularity @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/eHzp8Id2du — Taehyung Info(busy) (@KTH_Facts) Could 6, 2020

A Thread of singularity being talked about or performed on TV reveals on the queen’s second anniversary#2YearsWithSingularity#WhyWeLoveSingularity#태형이의소울_Singularity_2주년 — Lele ™ ᴮᵒ ᴿᵃ ᴴᵃᵉ (@KTHM1XTAPE) Could 6, 2020

BTS V’s Singularity was chosen as ‘Idol’s Basic Solo Stage’ topped the ballot on Weibo exhibiting off his overwhelming recognition in China KIM TAEHYUNG THE BEST PERFORMER#2YearsWithSingularity#WhyWeLoveSingularity#태형이의소울_Singularity_2주년#OurloveV_싱귤래리티2주년_축하해 pic.twitter.com/Vz4EHScC9j — KTH SOLD OUT (@KTHSOLDOUT) Could 6, 2020

Taehyung is the 4th Korean Artist to enter the High 5 US iTunes with Singularity at #4 #2YearsWithSingularity @BTS_twt — V Charts⁷ (@BTSVChartData) Could 6, 2020

Singularity Peaked at #6 in Worldwide iTunes and #104 in the Worldwide Apple Music Song Chart #2YearsWithSingularity @BTS_twt — V Charts⁷ (@BTSVChartData) Could 6, 2020

Singularity Peaked at #34 in Japan Sizzling 100 as it was the highest Song after Pretend love in Tear Album, it is also 2nd BTS Solo Song to Debut there. #2YearsWithSingularity @BTS_twt — V Charts⁷ (@BTSVChartData) Could 6, 2020

The journalist Monique Jones described “Singularity” as “pure R&B” and “a song tailor made for Taehyung’s voice”. Be a part of us to celebrate 2 years of this masterpiece. #2YearsWithSingularity#WhyWeLoveSingularity @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/JcWErJT38X — BTS V Media (@KTHContent) Could 6, 2020

Singularity Peaked at #19 in YouTube weekly chart & it is the highest Taehyung’s song in the chart! the Mv is at the moment the #283 most Favored Mv, #68 Most Commented Mv & #6 Mv with highest like proportion in YouTube Historical past! 🎉#2YearsWithSingularity @BTS_twt — V Charts⁷ (@BTSVChartData) Could 6, 2020

#2YearsWithSingularity On Singularity’s 2 yr anniversary it reached #1 on iTunes in 10 international locations. A testomony to Singularity’s success is the peaks it’s attaining and information it’s breaking even after 2 years since its launch. pic.twitter.com/fCIaMcefRG — The Tae Print (@thetaeprint) Could 6, 2020

CNN reported abt BTS successful at Seoul music awards and performed Singularity the most critically acclaimed solo song pic.twitter.com/DsRnzPLnnr — Lele ™ ᴮᵒ ᴿᵃ ᴴᵃᵉ (@KTHM1XTAPE) Could 6, 2020

💜 #2YearsWithSingularity ▶️ https://t.co/JKN4kzRm58 At the moment the most considered BTS trailer

#68 most commented MV on international yt

#283 most appreciated MV on international yt

#6 highest like ratio

#13 BTS’s quickest MV to hit 100M

#1 BTS’s quickest trailer to hit 100M#TAEHYUNG @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/gY5X3bHaNF — ⟭⟬ BTS⁷ youtube ∞ (@btsyoutubedata) Could 6, 2020

Keep in mind when MTV used Singularity as a bgm for Keanu Reeves clip pic.twitter.com/JEm8K5uhUj — Lele ™ ᴮᵒ ᴿᵃ ᴴᵃᵉ (@KTHM1XTAPE) Could 6, 2020

Singularity was performed on Greek’s greatest music broadcast channel @madtv#2YearsWithSingularity pic.twitter.com/vkdzoqBCrQ — Lele ™ ᴮᵒ ᴿᵃ ᴴᵃᵉ (@KTHM1XTAPE) Could 6, 2020

singularity received finest choreography and Taehyung was formally added to the dance line. Legend behaviour certainly#2YearsWithSingularity#WhyWeLoveSingularity#태형이의소울_Singularity_2주년 pic.twitter.com/Gw2QMki21c — Lele ™ ᴮᵒ ᴿᵃ ᴴᵃᵉ (@KTHM1XTAPE) Could 6, 2020

Leisure Channel KBS picked #Taehyung’s Singularity Stage as the spotlight efficiency of the tour. #2YearsWithSingularity pic.twitter.com/Fps2BDXria — Lele ™ ᴮᵒ ᴿᵃ ᴴᵃᵉ (@KTHM1XTAPE) Could 6, 2020

As the fans celebrate , “Singularity” has entered into the iTunes chart in lots of international locations as soon as once more , together with US and UK.

iTunes 🇺🇸 US #738 (+567) Intro: Singularity#2YearsWithSingularity 👑https://t.co/QgvcXxsRJf — V Charts⁷ (@BTSVChartData) Could 6, 2020

Candy Night time has re-entered the High 1000 🇬🇧 UK iTunes at #918! https://t.co/rlvKZu2mMg — V Charts⁷ (@BTSVChartData) Could 6, 2020

iTunes 🇮🇩 Indonesia #1 (+12) Intro: Singularity *9 #1’s*https://t.co/QgvcXxsRJf — V Charts⁷ (@BTSVChartData) Could 6, 2020

iTunes 🇭🇺 Hungary #1 (NEW) Singularity *10 #1’s*https://t.co/DV8gxd8T39 — V Charts⁷ (@BTSVChartData) Could 6, 2020

The song additionally went viral amongst locals few days again exhibiting V‘s energy as an Final Stan Attractor of Okay-pop Trade .

[INFO] A singularity fancam has gone viral amongst locals. It is garnering consideration and several other praises from non-fans with everybody dashing to search out out the artist and song in query, on this case Kim Taehyung and Singularity. #Taehyung #뷔 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/WB18pl0Mvu — Tae Print (@thetaeprint2) Could 1, 2020

Searches of ‘Singularity’ have reached peak 100 a number of instances in the previous few hours in US as nicely as worldwide after the song quickly went viral amongst locals 🔥🔥

Kim Taehyung impression 🥰 pic.twitter.com/DGUrOsLdXE — BTS V / 방탄소년단 뷔 – UPDATE ACCOUNT ~ ᵖʳᵒᵈ ᵛ (@DAEGUBOY___TWT) Could 1, 2020

Singularity stays a ‘Queen’ as she’s nonetheless successful hearts worldwide !! The song has positively contributed many new fans to the international group BTS.