2PM’s Taecyeon cast in his first ever historical film

May 7, 2020
2PM‘s Taecyeon can be starring in his first ever historical appearing function since debut, for director Kim Han Min‘s upcoming film ‘Hansan‘!

On Could 7, Taecyeon’s label 51Ok confirmed to media retailers that the idol-turned-actor can be starring in ‘Hansan’. Based mostly off of actual historical occasions, ‘Hansan’ tells the story of a fierce naval battle between Joseon and Japan which occurred in the yr 1592. Taecyeon can be taking part in the function of a passionate Korean naval soldier, Lim Joon Younger

Additionally starring Park Hae Il, Byun Yo Han, and extra, ‘Hansan’ is slated to start filming in the latter half of 2020. 

