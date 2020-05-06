2PM’s Jun.K announces surprise digital single & online concert

2PM‘s Jun.K is greeting followers quickly with a surprise digital single, in addition to an online concert!

Jun.K will likely be releasing a digital single, the Korean model of “This Is Not A Music, 1929“, this coming June 10. On the identical time, it appears that evidently followers can look ahead to the idol’s very personal online solo concert on the identical day, after Jun.K inevitably postponed the discharge of his fifth Japanese mini album ‘This Is Not A Music‘ again in April of this yr as a result of COVID19 pandemic.

Will you be tuning in to Jun.K’s online concert subsequent month?