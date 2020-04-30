2NE1’s Dara thanks Swings-Lim Bo Ra couple for sending coffee and snacks to ‘Another Miss Oh’ musical

Former 2NE1 member Dara thanked the Swings–Lim Bo Ra couple for sending coffee and snacks to her ‘One other Miss Oh‘ musical.

On April 29, Dara shared the under photographs on Instagram together with the message, “Yesterday, Swings and Bora purchased us quite a lot of coffee and scrumptious scones for our actors and workers. And our Minhye and Wook!!! Thanks a lot! I heard that you just had been possessed by Haeyoung once more. I am so joyful you loved it! You mentioned you had been an ideal match for the character. I was frightened as a result of it was my first time taking part in the character, however it’s getting enjoyable!!! I am so joyful everybody loved it.”

Within the photographs, Dara takes a photograph with Swings and Lim Bo Ra in addition to holding up their presents.

Dara is taking part in the function of the opposite Oh Hae Younger, Park Do Kyung’s ex-fiancee, in ‘One other Miss Oh’.