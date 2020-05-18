2NE1 reunites to celebrate the group’s 11th anniversary

Legendary idol group 2NE1 reunited to celebrate the group’s 11th anniversary, warming followers’ hearts.

On Could 16, CL posted a video clip of 2NE1 on her Instagram with a caption,

“+HAPPY 11th 2NE1 x BLACKJACK DAY+ Thank you at all times to our members Bom unnie, Dara unnie, Minzy, our Blackjack followers who I dearly miss, and to everybody who helps and loves 2NE1.”

In the quick recorded display screen of group video chat, Park Bom was the first one to share her ideas and emotions. She stated, “I can not imagine it is already been 11 years. I actually want we might reunite for actual, I like you all.” Dara was subsequent, saying “I can not put into phrases how a lot I cherish you all.” Minzy stated, “I am already in my late 20s haha I did not understand 11 years was such a brief span of time.” CL stated, “Let’s get collectively and celebrate earlier than Dara’s musical ends, and after Minzy releases her single. I am so grateful to everybody.” She concluded the video chat by saying “Bom unnie, are you going to say this along with us? 2NE1 Nolja! (which means Let’s play 2NE1)”

Try the clip beneath!