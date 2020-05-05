$25M Blockchain Bill Fights COVID-19 with Strategic National Stockpile

U.S. Congressman Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts has launched a invoice to determine a blockchain community able to overseeing the distribution of private safety gear, ventilators and different crucial medical gear throughout the present pandemic.

The April 23 invoice, named the “Strategic National Stockpile [SNS] Enhancement and Transparency Act” or H.R. 6607, states that the National Emergency Biodefense Community, a community meant to manage the provision of medication, vaccines, medical gadgets, and different provides might be “developed and carried out utilizing a non-public blockchain.”

Rep. Lynch proposed a $25 million finances by way of fiscal 2022 to hold out the measures contained within the invoice, which embrace utilizing blockchain expertise to watch the provision of provides within the SNS and for particular person U.S. states utilizing the community.

In an announcement on April 29, the congressman defined his causes for introducing a blockchain-based strategy to combat the pandemic:

“Many [health care providers] have been compelled to work with out enough gear and provides. Sadly, when states have sought assist from the SNS, their requests have gone unanswered. We rely on the SNS to complement state reserves of biodefense provides and gear and H.R. 6607 will make sure the readiness of the SNS to reply to future crises. By adopting a non-public blockchain system we will confirm the standing of our biodefense capability in real-time which can permit us to be higher ready.”

Making the pandemic political

Lynch’s invoice for states to higher make the most of the sources contained inside the SNS comes a number of weeks after the Trump administration turned it right into a political instrument. Talking to the press on April 2, Jared Kushner implied that the stockpile and its potential life-saving gear belonged solely to the federal authorities and to not the states.

The Division of Well being and Human Providers’ web site initially acknowledged the aim of the SNS was to make sure “that the proper medicines and provides get to those that want them most throughout an emergency”, however it was modified following Kushner’s assertion to explain the stockpile as a “short-term stopgap buffer” for states.

Blockchain expertise within the time of COVID

Many others in the USA wish to blockchain expertise for options throughout the present pandemic.

Congress has been contemplating implementing blockchain-based voting if stay-at-home or social distancing orders are prone to proceed by way of the 2020 elections. Even bigger our bodies just like the Facilities for Illness Management have been working to develop contract tracing platforms to comprise COVID-19 by using blockchain.