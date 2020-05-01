250M Pieces of Digital Content to Be Copyrighted on Ontology Blockchain

Blockchain platform Ontology introduced a partnership with social creator platform OGQ to use the Ontology blockchain to guarantee copyright safety for content material created by means of the platform.

OGQ permits customers to add and promote distinctive digital content material together with emojis, memes, fonts, music, and movies.

The partnership will see 250 million situations of digital content material being uploaded to the Ontology blockchain.

Ontology companions with social creators on copyright

Since launching in 2011, OGQ has attracted 14 million creators who’ve uploaded 54 million items of digital content material to the platform. Digital property uploaded to the blockchain will even be purchasable in change for tokens utilizing Ontology’s OEP-Four token commonplace.

“One of the best challenges for digital content material creators is the power to keep copyright over their work,” acknowledged Ontology co-founder Andy Ji.

“Via our partnership, 250 million items of OGQ digital asset content material will probably be housed on the Ontology public chain, guaranteeing the copyright is totally protected and customers are rightfully acknowledged,” he added.

Blockchain-based copyright precedent

Ji advised Cointelegraph that over 200 instances have acknowledged copyright pertaining to knowledge uploaded to distributed ledger expertise (DLT).

“There are already many such instances in China, together with giant web firms reminiscent of Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent,” he stated, “Preliminary estimates counsel that greater than 200 instances needs to be supported by blockchain for copyright proof.”

OGQ blockchain enterprise developer Jess Eun gave Cointelegraph an outline of how the copyright platform screens for infringements.

First, content material undergoes pre-detection for copyright infringement or duplication utilization so as to set up that the content material uploaded by every consumer is exclusive.

Eun states that “a 3rd occasion that’s publicly respectable or government-backed” is engaged within the course of, including that “OGQ’s copyright safety scheme is backed each by Ontology as a 3rd occasion technical accomplice and the Korean authorities through Korean Copyright Council below the [Universal Content Identifier (UCI)] challenge.”

Afterwards, OGQ plans to have interaction home companions to conduct ongoing monitoring for copyright infringement, whereas offering international protection by means of Google imaginative and prescient API and Tineye API.

Alibaba patents DLT copyright system for music

Companies working with DLT seem to be making strikes to develop copyright options, with Alibaba receiving a patent in the USA for “blockchain-based music originality evaluation” strategies on April 21.

The system includes a community of nodes comprising a blockchain-based music library built-in with a ‘validator node” — which examines scores the originality of music on the premise of a number of musical standards together with melodic composition, tempo, lyrics and percussion. Alibaba utilized for the patent throughout Could 2019.