21st floor shows his love for ‘perreo’

There are times and moments for everything, and Piso 21 came to celebrate love and bullfighting simultaneously with their new album “El Amor en los Tiempos del Perreo”, soon to be released.

But, at the moment, Pablo, Dim, Lorduy and “El Profe”, members of the successful Colombian urban and Latin pop band, say on video call they are on long tablecloths because tomorrow they release “Querida”, a new single that has nothing to do with with the famous musical hymn of Juan Gabriel.

“It is good as one to perrear in the disc, but it is not necessary to dedicate one to that song that is perreando with the baby, the rate has a lot to do. After putting in good lyrics, why not put a very nice tempo on it?

“I would say that the album we are going to release is an updated reggaeton and many people will feel very identified,” Lorduy observed.

Famous for radio hits such as “When You Are”, “I Saw You” and “Kissing You”, the singers say to themselves with high expectations of how they will receive their thousands of followers “Dear”. “We really enjoy creating this song, because I also work in it Wain and Pedro Mejía ”, exclaimed Dim.

“We know that it is inevitable to hear that name and not think about that song. Juan Gabriel, everything he took out. He is one of the few artists, along with (Armando) Manzanero, that all his songs were top and world. We are in another era. And the good thing about this song is that it is not in the bunch ”, added“ El Profe ”.

The promotional clip for the theme was created by Falco and recorded in Medellin and Miami during the Covid-19 quarantine season. “We each did it from home, as we are, as we live,” said Pablo.

All four expressed that they support love without labels and defend social freedom. They also advocated undoing prejudices about types of relationships and genres that practice it. “Love is about that: to be free, to be authentic, not to love just because there is a social scheme or because there is a rule that must be so. 21st floor respects a lot the rules of love and the ways of loving and that is what we sing to him. We make a song and you can interpret it as you want, to whoever you want, in whatever way you want, “commented” El Profe “.

“There are metalheads, death metal, married by the Church. And in the end, (music) is artistic expression, they don’t take you away and they are not the culprits. There is bullfighting for all occasions, to dance to the bottom, or to tell him: ‘Since I saw you I fell in love,’ “added Pablo.

Floor 21 comes sounding with songs like “Dulcecitos” (with Zion and Lennox), “Pa ‘Olvidarme de Ella” (with Christian Nodal) or “When You Are” (with Sofía Reyes).

SO SAID

“We have always been on the side of romance with bullfighting, but it is a personal decision.”

-Dim, member of Piso 21