21st floor collaborates with the British summer king

The Colombian urban pop group Piso 21 announced on Tuesday that it is participating in the new “remix” of the song “Rover”, by British rapper S1MBA.

This is the first version with lyrics in Spanish of the song, which became a viral success this summer thanks to a challenge on TikTok.

“Rover”, which was written by the British rapper born in the Zimbabwean capital Harare, was released last November and has since reached the top of the charts in more than 20 countries across Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

In addition, it surpassed 175 million listeners in “streaming” and was certified platinum in the United Kingdom for selling more than 600,000 copies.

The original version of “Rover”, which talks about women interested in money, is a collaboration between S1MBA and DTG. In May, the artist released his first remix of the track with British street artists Poundz, ZieZie and Ivorian Doll.

Shortly after, a third version was created with Australian artists Hooligan Hefs, Hooks & Youngn Lipz. A House music version was also released with English producer and DJ Joel Corry.

In July the first version of “Rover” was released with artists from the American continent. The first was with Lil Tecca and this week the Latin collaboration was launched and the first with a language other than English, with Piso 21.

At just 23 years old, S1MBA this year became the only black UK artist, other than Stormzy, to make the Top 10 Songs chart.

For its part, Piso 21 currently has 13 million monthly listeners on Spotify and more than 4,000 million views on YouTube.

The collaboration with S1MBA represents the fourth of the group with world-class artists, such as the Black Eyed Peas, Robin Schulz and Anne-Marie.

The group is also preparing their new album, the first with Lourdy as vocal leader after the departure of Llane. With the title of “Love in times of perreo”, the production will be released next month.