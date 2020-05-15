NEWS

21 magazine photo-shoots where GOT7’s Mark has shown to be a true chameleon as he can suit any concept!

May 15, 2020
Mark Tuan of GOT7, has achieved to seem in additional than 20 photo-shoots all through his skilled profession as an idol. He has modeled for Dazed, Cosmopolitan, Ceci, Nylon and a lot of others actually cool and attention-grabbing magazines where he has shown on and on how he is a true chameleon as it looks as if he can match any idea!

From actually colourful and daring garments to others extra darkish and mysterious, right here we acquired 21 enjoyable photo-shoots that showcase his means to suit something!

1. DAZED 

2. STREAM 

3. COSMOPOLITAN 

4. THE STAR 

5. ELE

6. CECI 

07. CHIC TEEN 

8. ARENA HOME + 

9. GINGER 

10. JUZI FEATURE

11. YOUNG CHIC 

12. UNNAMED 

13. SUDSAPDA 

14. STARBOX

15. NYLON 

16. SHIN YOUTH

17. BIG ISSUE 

18. VOGUE 

19. CECI 

20. SIZE潮流生活

21. ALLURE

