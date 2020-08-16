2021 Toyota Corolla Apex: Sexier, but only 6,000 cars will be made

Toyota



The 2021 Toyota Corolla car comes in space edition with the 2021 Corolla Apex.

Toyota will produce a total of 6,000 2021 Corolla Apex cars, integrating both design modifications and driving experience.

Toyota Corolla Apex 2021: An Edition with Design Improvements [fotos] To see photos

On the outside, the 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex has bronze and black accents that give it a more elegant, but sporty look.

The rear end has an optional small spoiler that also contributes to that more striking look, while its wheels now come with 18-inch wheels in a dark tone.



The 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex is also about an inch and a half shorter than the traditional 2021 Corolla to offer more agility on the road for a better experience. In addition, the Corolla Apex 2021 would have an additional system to absorb a bit of movement from the road and the rudder or handlebar system has been calibrated to offer a more sporty experience.

On the inside, the 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex features a 2-liter engine that delivers 169 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque.

Toyota says the 2021 Corolla Apex offers an estimated gas mileage (EPA) of 31 miles per gallon (MPG) in the city, 41 miles per gallon (MPG) on the highway and 34 miles per gallon (MPG) combined. The 2021 Toyota Corolla Apex with manual transmission offers slightly lower gas mileage of 29, 36 and 32, respectively.

On the other hand, users with Android phones receive good news with the Corolla Apex 2021, as they finally get compatibility with Android Auto, while maintaining compatibility with Apple CarPlay and compatibility with Amazon Alexa. Also, Toyota Safety Sense 2.02 is standard.

Price and availability

Toyota has yet to reveal the price of the 2021 Corolla Apex, but has said production would begin in September.

Toyota Corolla: Data sheet SE, XSE, Nightshade, Apex

Engine: 2 liters

Horsepower: 169

Torque: 151 pound-feet

Estimated Gasoline Consumption (EPA): 29/36/32 SE 6MT, 28/35/31 SE 6MT APEX, 31/40/34 SE CVT and SE Nightshade, 30/38/33 SE CVT Apex and XSE CVT Apex, 31 / 38/34 XSE

Front suspension: Independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar

Rear suspension: Multi-link with stabilizer bar

Wheels: 15, 16 and 18 inches

Passenger capacity: 5

Cargo capacity 13.1 cu ft

Total interior cargo volume: 88.6 cubic feet

Gas tank: 13.2 gallons

Infotainment: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and compatibility with Amazon Alexa

