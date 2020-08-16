2021 Ford Bronco Sport vs. Jeep Compass: We Compare Small SUVs

Ford



Although we fans of the earth are all on Twitter talking about the new Ford Bronco, you should not overlook the smallest of the family, the Bronco Sport. This crossover smaller is not just for going to work or taking the children; apparently it has some serious off-road qualities of its own. Sure, the Bronco Sport isn’t the go-to for the rockiest and most challenging trails, but it should be perfect for slightly more low-key backcountry adventures, like when you’re mountain biking or wanting to go to a distant campground.



With that said, let’s take a look at how the Bronco Sport – in the Badlands trim, with the largest tires available – stacks up against its closest competitor, the Jeep Compass Trailhawk. It is necessary to clarify that we have not driven the Bronco Sport, so we keep this comparison on paper, for now.

Dimensions

The Bronco Sport and Compass are fairly similar in size, although the Jeep is a bit shorter on the wheelbase and a bit longer overall. The Compass is narrower too, which should help you avoid scratch paint job when riding off-road.

Dimensions Ford Bronco Sport Jeep Compass Long 172.7 inch 173 inches Width 82.2 inch 80 inch Height 71.4 inch 64.6 inch Distance between axis

105.7 inch 103.8 inch Distance between wheels on the same axle (front / rear) 63.4 / 62.8 inch 60.7 / 60.3 inch Cargo space (seats not folded / folded down) 29.4 / 60.6 cubic feet 27.7 / 59.8 cubic feet Towing capacity 2,200 pounds 2,000 pounds Load weight capacity 1,000 pounds 860 pounds

Powertrain



When it comes to power, the Bronco Sport leaves the factory with a 1.5-liter three-cylinder EcoBoost engine, but keep in mind that the version we are comparing, the Badlands, is only available with the larger 2.0-liter EcoBoost I4 engine. . Still, both engines outperform the Compass’ naturally aspirated 2.4-liter engine. The Bronco Sport has an eight-speed automatic transmission and while a six-speed manual transmission is available on other versions of the Compass, the Trailhawk version has a nine-speed automatic.

Powertrain Ford Bronco Sport Jeep Compass Motor 2.0 liter turbo I4 2.4 liter I4 Power 245 horsepower 180 horsepower Torsion 275 pound-feet 175 pound-feet Transmission 8 speed automatic 9 speed automatic

Off-road geometry



When it comes to getting off the tarmac, a vehicle’s geometry, gear ratio, and differential lock play a role. First, the approach, departure, and breakout angles are critical. After all, you cannot overcome an obstacle if you have no way to overcome it. The rims also play a role here, the ones on the Jeep Compass are larger at 28 inches, while you can buy the Bronco Sport with 29-inch tires. However, those bigger tires don’t seem to help the Bronco much when it comes to overall numbers. It beats the Compass on approach and departure angles, but not by much. The Compass’s shorter wheelbase means you have a much better lead angle than the Bronco Sport.

Off-roaders often talk about the gear ratio. I know this is not a math class, so let’s say there are a lot of variables here and what comes out is a representation of how much the torque multiplies before hitting the ground. A vehicle with high torque and a high gear ratio should be able to crawl over obstacles in a slow and controlled manner.

While the Bronco Sport Badlands has a lower gear ratio, it also starts out with more torque: 275 pound-feet of the 2.0-liter engine, compared to the 175 pound-feet of torque from the Compass. With the math done, the Bronco should easily beat the Compass.

As for locking differentials, neither vehicle has one in a traditional engineering sense. The Compass has an all-wheel drive lockout feature that will throw more torque to the rear and change traction control parameters, but it can’t distribute power equally to the rear wheels. The Bronco Sport has a dual-clutch on the rear that can work like a traditional jammer, but also throws all the torque to one wheel if necessary.

Off-road specs Ford Bronco Sport Jeep Compass Distance to floor 8.8 inch 8.5 inches Approach angle 30.4 degrees 30.3 degrees Output angle

33.1 degrees 33.6 degrees Break angle 20.4 degrees 24.4 degrees Immersion depth 23.6 inch 19.0 inch Maximum gear ratio 18:1 21:0 Differential lock

Behind Does not have

Based on these specs, the Bronco Sport would appear to be a worthy adversary of the venerable Jeep. In fact, even if you got close to the bigger Cherokee Trailhawk, the Bronco Sport makes a respectable show of power compared to the Jeep’s 2.0-liter turbo I4 and optional 3.2-liter V6. My advice? Don’t discount the Bronco Sport as another nice SUV option because it appears to have a lot of capacity.

