2021 Ford Bronco already has 150,000 reservations in two weeks

It’s only been two weeks since the Ford Bronco 2021 and in addition to the immediate positive reaction to the SUV, now also the possible sales figures are added.

Ahead of the second quarter financial report, Ford CFO Tim Stone said the company has already received 150,000 reservations to buy the new Bronco. Considering that the vehicle was unveiled on July 13, that’s a pretty serious figure considering that each reservation was made with a $ 100 deposit for an untested SUV.

This impressive number adds to the news that Ford also ended an 18-month waiting list for the new Bronco. Although the vehicle is still in production and first deliveries will begin in the spring of next year, a source told Car and Driver this week that some customers will not receive their trucks until 2022, basically because of the high demand. A Ford spokesperson, while not speaking specifically about the waiting list, did say that reservation holders will receive an approximate delivery date early next year.

The 2021 Bronco will arrive in two- and four-door versions starting at $ 29,995, after a shipping fee. That’s for the two-door Bronco. The largest four-door Bronco starts at $ 34,695. If you still want the chance to receive one of the first SUVs, reservations are still open, and holders will reportedly have to convert the reservation into a formal request later this year.

