2020 Vizio TVs are now available with a starting price of $ 229

Vizio



Vizio announced the pricing and availability of its 2020 televisions, starting its availability this June 30 and with an initial price of US $ 399.

Although the most anticipated has been the first TV Vizio OLED, LCD televisions are the ones that have allowed it to position itself as the third largest television manufacturer in the United States, after Samsung and TCL.

These TVs are still based on previous models, which include the M Series Quantum, P Series Quantum, P Series Quantum X and V Series models.

These Vizio TVs promise better picture quality with improvements in quantum dot technology and local dimming (local dimming), but especially in a new version of the operating system (SmartCast 4.0) that would improve response time, searches, more customization and more apps to use.

In addition, Vizio is introducing a new remote control to offer a better experience and to be able to even control the TV with your voice effectively.

As for image quality, Vizio also brings an update to its IQ processor that promises better image scaling and more controls. Also, all of these Vizio TVs include Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, and HLG, just like HDMI 2.1.



Playing:

Watch this:

The Sero: A Samsung TV that rotates like your cell phone

1:13



Vizio M-Series TVs and higher also feature ProGaming Engine, the engine that includes technology to gamers which includes AMD FreeSync, variable refresh rate and up to 120Hz in 4K resolution.

The Vizio P series now brings more local dimming zones (792 vs. 384 from last year), better brightness, and its design in 65, 75 and 85-inch sizes includes a smaller bezel or frame.

Vizio TV price 2020

Price: TV Vizio M Series, P Series Quantum and P Series Quantum X 2020 Model Price Size (inch) Local dimming zones Brightness Processor Variable update rate P85QX-H1 US $ 2,999.99 85 792 3000 IQ Ultra 48-120Hz P75QX-H1 US $ 1,999.99 75 480 2800 IQ Ultra 48-120Hz P65QX-H1 US $ 1,499.99 65 384 3000 IQ Ultra 48-120Hz P75Q9-H1 US $ 1,699.99 75 240 1200 IQ Ultra 48-120Hz P65Q9-H1 US $ 1,199.99 65 200 1200 IQ Ultra 48-120Hz M65Q8-H1 US $ 749.99 65 90 800 IQ Active 48-60Hz M55Q8-H1 US $ 549.99 55 90 800 IQ Active 48-60Hz M65Q7-H1 US $ 699.99 65 30 600 IQ Active 48-60Hz M55Q7-H1 US $ 499.99 55 30 600 IQ Active 48-60Hz M50Q7-H1 US $ 399.99 fifty 16 400 IQ Active 48-60Hz

Price: TV Vizio V Series 2020 Model Price Size (inch) illumination Processor Video game engine Dynamic rate of movement (motion rate) HDMI HDR V755-H4 US $ 799.99 75 Full Array IQ Active V Gaming Engine 120 2.1 Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG V705-H3 US $ 659.99 70 Full Array IQ Active V Gaming Engine 120 2.1 Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG V655-H9 US $ 469.99 65 Full Array IQ Active V Gaming Engine 120 2.1 Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG V605 US $ 399.99 60 Full Array IQ Active V Gaming Engine 120 2.1 Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG V585 US $ 349.99 58 Full Array IQ Active V Gaming Engine 120 2.1 Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG V555 US $ 339.99 55 Full Array IQ Active V Gaming Engine 120 2.1 Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG V505x US $ 299.99 fifty Full Array IQ Active V Gaming Engine 120 2.1 Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG V435 US $ 279.99 43 Full Array IQ Active V Gaming Engine 120 2.1 Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG V405 US $ 229.99 40 Full Array IQ Active V Gaming Engine 120 2.1 Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG

Vizio also announced the pricing and availability of its new soundbars that are part of the V Series, M Series and Elevate.

These sound bars are also available from June 30 and with models that offer 2.1 sound up to 5.1.4 configurations.

Vizio soundbar price 2020 Serie Model Price Setting Channels / Speakers Wireless subwoofer Departure HDMI V-Series V21-H8 US $ 179.99 2.1 3/3 5″ 96dB YES / ARC V51-H6 US $ 249.99 5.1 6/6 5″ 96dB YES / ARC M-Series M21d-H8 US $ 149.99 2.1 3/6 Not; 2x 3 “integrated 98dB YES / ARC Rise up P514a-H6 US $ 999.99 5.1.4 10/18 8 ” 107dB YES / 2 In / 1 (eARC)