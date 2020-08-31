2020 Vizio TVs are now available with a starting price of $ 229

Vizio announced the pricing and availability of its 2020 televisions, starting its availability this June 30 and with an initial price of US $ 399.
Although the most anticipated has been the first TV Vizio OLED, LCD televisions are the ones that have allowed it to position itself as the third largest television manufacturer in the United States, after Samsung and TCL.
These TVs are still based on previous models, which include the M Series Quantum, P Series Quantum, P Series Quantum X and V Series models.
These Vizio TVs promise better picture quality with improvements in quantum dot technology and local dimming (local dimming), but especially in a new version of the operating system (SmartCast 4.0) that would improve response time, searches, more customization and more apps to use.
In addition, Vizio is introducing a new remote control to offer a better experience and to be able to even control the TV with your voice effectively.
As for image quality, Vizio also brings an update to its IQ processor that promises better image scaling and more controls. Also, all of these Vizio TVs include Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, and HLG, just like HDMI 2.1.
Vizio M-Series TVs and higher also feature ProGaming Engine, the engine that includes technology to gamers which includes AMD FreeSync, variable refresh rate and up to 120Hz in 4K resolution.
The Vizio P series now brings more local dimming zones (792 vs. 384 from last year), better brightness, and its design in 65, 75 and 85-inch sizes includes a smaller bezel or frame.
Vizio TV price 2020
Model
Price
Size (inch)
Local dimming zones
Brightness
Processor
Variable update rate
P85QX-H1
US $ 2,999.99
85
792
3000
IQ Ultra
48-120Hz
P75QX-H1
US $ 1,999.99
75
480
2800
IQ Ultra
48-120Hz
P65QX-H1
US $ 1,499.99
65
384
3000
IQ Ultra
48-120Hz
P75Q9-H1
US $ 1,699.99
75
240
1200
IQ Ultra
48-120Hz
P65Q9-H1
US $ 1,199.99
65
200
1200
IQ Ultra
48-120Hz
M65Q8-H1
US $ 749.99
65
90
800
IQ Active
48-60Hz
M55Q8-H1
US $ 549.99
55
90
800
IQ Active
48-60Hz
M65Q7-H1
US $ 699.99
65
30
600
IQ Active
48-60Hz
M55Q7-H1
US $ 499.99
55
30
600
IQ Active
48-60Hz
M50Q7-H1
US $ 399.99
fifty
16
400
IQ Active
48-60Hz
Price: TV Vizio V Series 2020
Model
Price
Size (inch)
illumination
Processor
Video game engine
Dynamic rate of movement (motion rate)
HDMI
HDR
V755-H4
US $ 799.99
75
Full Array
IQ Active
V Gaming Engine
120
2.1
Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG
V705-H3
US $ 659.99
70
Full Array
IQ Active
V Gaming Engine
120
2.1
Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG
V655-H9
US $ 469.99
65
Full Array
IQ Active
V Gaming Engine
120
2.1
Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG
V605
US $ 399.99
60
Full Array
IQ Active
V Gaming Engine
120
2.1
Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG
V585
US $ 349.99
58
Full Array
IQ Active
V Gaming Engine
120
2.1
Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG
V555
US $ 339.99
55
Full Array
IQ Active
V Gaming Engine
120
2.1
Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG
V505x
US $ 299.99
fifty
Full Array
IQ Active
V Gaming Engine
120
2.1
Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG
V435
US $ 279.99
43
Full Array
IQ Active
V Gaming Engine
120
2.1
Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG
V405
US $ 229.99
40
Full Array
IQ Active
V Gaming Engine
120
2.1
Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG
Vizio also announced the pricing and availability of its new soundbars that are part of the V Series, M Series and Elevate.
These sound bars are also available from June 30 and with models that offer 2.1 sound up to 5.1.4 configurations.
Vizio soundbar price 2020
Serie
Model
Price
Setting
Channels / Speakers
Wireless subwoofer
Departure
HDMI
V-Series
V21-H8
US $ 179.99
2.1
3/3
5″
96dB
YES / ARC
V51-H6
US $ 249.99
5.1
6/6
5″
96dB
YES / ARC
M-Series
M21d-H8
US $ 149.99
2.1
3/6
Not; 2x 3 “integrated
98dB
YES / ARC
Rise up
P514a-H6
US $ 999.99
5.1.4
10/18
8 ”
107dB
YES / 2 In / 1 (eARC)