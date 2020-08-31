2020 Vizio TVs are now available with a starting price of $ 229

Vizio LCD televisions can now be purchased in the United States, integrating improvements in the interface and also the image quality.

Vizio

Vizio announced the pricing and availability of its 2020 televisions, starting its availability this June 30 and with an initial price of US $ 399.

Although the most anticipated has been the first TV Vizio OLED, LCD televisions are the ones that have allowed it to position itself as the third largest television manufacturer in the United States, after Samsung and TCL.

These TVs are still based on previous models, which include the M Series Quantum, P Series Quantum, P Series Quantum X and V Series models.

These Vizio TVs promise better picture quality with improvements in quantum dot technology and local dimming (local dimming), but especially in a new version of the operating system (SmartCast 4.0) that would improve response time, searches, more customization and more apps to use.

In addition, Vizio is introducing a new remote control to offer a better experience and to be able to even control the TV with your voice effectively.

As for image quality, Vizio also brings an update to its IQ processor that promises better image scaling and more controls. Also, all of these Vizio TVs include Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, and HLG, just like HDMI 2.1.


Vizio M-Series TVs and higher also feature ProGaming Engine, the engine that includes technology to gamers which includes AMD FreeSync, variable refresh rate and up to 120Hz in 4K resolution.

The Vizio P series now brings more local dimming zones (792 vs. 384 from last year), better brightness, and its design in 65, 75 and 85-inch sizes includes a smaller bezel or frame.

Vizio TV price 2020

Price: TV Vizio M Series, P Series Quantum and P Series Quantum X 2020

Model

Price

Size (inch)

Local dimming zones

Brightness

Processor

Variable update rate

P85QX-H1

US $ 2,999.99

85

792

3000

IQ Ultra

48-120Hz

P75QX-H1

US $ 1,999.99

75

480

2800

IQ Ultra

48-120Hz

P65QX-H1

US $ 1,499.99

65

384

3000

IQ Ultra

48-120Hz

P75Q9-H1

US $ 1,699.99

75

240

1200

IQ Ultra

48-120Hz

P65Q9-H1

US $ 1,199.99

65

200

1200

IQ Ultra

48-120Hz

M65Q8-H1

US $ 749.99

65

90

800

IQ Active

48-60Hz

M55Q8-H1

US $ 549.99

55

90

800

IQ Active

48-60Hz

M65Q7-H1

US $ 699.99

65

30

600

IQ Active

48-60Hz

M55Q7-H1

US $ 499.99

55

30

600

IQ Active

48-60Hz

M50Q7-H1

US $ 399.99

fifty

16

400

IQ Active

48-60Hz

Price: TV Vizio V Series 2020

Model

Price

Size (inch)

illumination

Processor

Video game engine

Dynamic rate of movement (motion rate)

HDMI

HDR

V755-H4

US $ 799.99

75

Full Array

IQ Active

V Gaming Engine

120

2.1

Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG

V705-H3

US $ 659.99

70

Full Array

IQ Active

V Gaming Engine

120

2.1

Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG

V655-H9

US $ 469.99

65

Full Array

IQ Active

V Gaming Engine

120

2.1

Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG

V605

US $ 399.99

60

Full Array

IQ Active

V Gaming Engine

120

2.1

Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG

V585

US $ 349.99

58

Full Array

IQ Active

V Gaming Engine

120

2.1

Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG

V555

US $ 339.99

55

Full Array

IQ Active

V Gaming Engine

120

2.1

Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG

V505x

US $ 299.99

fifty

Full Array

IQ Active

V Gaming Engine

120

2.1

Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG

V435

US $ 279.99

43

Full Array

IQ Active

V Gaming Engine

120

2.1

Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG

V405

US $ 229.99

40

Full Array

IQ Active

V Gaming Engine

120

2.1

Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG

Vizio also announced the pricing and availability of its new soundbars that are part of the V Series, M Series and Elevate.

These sound bars are also available from June 30 and with models that offer 2.1 sound up to 5.1.4 configurations.

Vizio soundbar price 2020

Serie

Model

Price

Setting

Channels / Speakers

Wireless subwoofer

Departure

HDMI

V-Series

V21-H8

US $ 179.99

2.1

3/3

5″

96dB

YES / ARC

V51-H6

US $ 249.99

5.1

6/6

5″

96dB

YES / ARC

M-Series

M21d-H8

US $ 149.99

2.1

3/6

Not; 2x 3 “integrated

98dB

YES / ARC

Rise up

P514a-H6

US $ 999.99

5.1.4

10/18

8 ”

107dB

YES / 2 In / 1 (eARC)

