2020 iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8: How Do They Compare?

No, you are not seeing double: iPhone SE (left) is practically identical to iPhone 8.

He new iPhone SE for this 2020 it is already here and ready to attract buyers looking for an iPhone at a more affordable price, but it is very possible that you will also find the iPhone 8 in stores and at an attractive price, so here we tell you how both phones compare.

The iPhone SE and iPhone 8 share design, measurements, and even weight. The difference is inside and with the following table we show you better:

iPhone SE vs iPhone 8

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone 8

screen

4.7 inches (IPS LCD)

4.7 inches (IPS LCD)

Resolution

1,334×750

1,334×750

Pixel Density

326ppp

326ppp

Operating system

iOS 13

iOS 11 (update to iOS 13)

Processor

A13 Bionic (six cores: two 2.65Hz, four energy efficient)

A11 (six cores)

Storage

64GB/128GB/256GB

64GB/256GB

Storage expansion

No

No

Rear camera

12 megapixels (ƒ / 1.8) with software portrait mode

12 megapixels (ƒ / 1.8) with software portrait mode

Frontal camera

7 megapixeles (ƒ/2.2)

7 megapixeles (ƒ/2.2)

RAM

To be confirmed

2GB

Battery

Same duration as iPhone 8 (capacity to be confirmed)

1,821mAh

Connectivity

NFC, 802.11ax WiFi 6, LTE Gigabit, Bluetooth 5.0

NFC, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0

Waterproof

Yes (IP67, up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes)

Yes (IP67, up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes)

Fingerprint reader

Yes (front)

Yes (front)

Face recognition

No

No

Wireless charging

Yes

Yes

Headphone jack

No

No

Important features

Screen with Haptic Touch, Apple Pay, wireless charging, recording and playback of stereo audio. Compatible with video content in Dolby Vision and HDR10. It comes in three colors: black, white and red

Fingerprint reader, A11 processor, same dimensions as iPhone SE 2020, without software portrait mode.

Dimensions

138.4×67.3×7.3mm

138.4×67.3×7.3mm

Weight

148g

148g

Price

US$399

US$699

First, let’s look at the similarities like screen size and type, resolution, and pixel density. The iPhone SE offers more storage options and has a faster processor, but the same battery life. Another of the similarities is the front and rear camera, being a single lens and 7 and 12 megapixels, respectively. Connectivity is basically the same, although iPhone SE already has WiFi 6 support.

Despite the similarities and the few differences between the two, the iPhone SE is $ 300 cheaper, based on initial sales prices, since the iPhone 6S, already several years old, can be found with prices similar to iPhone SE. But definitely the iPhone SE is a better option.

This is the new iPhone SE of 2020 [fotos]

To see photos


Playing:
Watch this:

iPhone SE: A hybrid between iPhone 8 and iPhone 11, …


4:00

