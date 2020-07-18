2020 iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8: How Do They Compare?

He new iPhone SE for this 2020 it is already here and ready to attract buyers looking for an iPhone at a more affordable price, but it is very possible that you will also find the iPhone 8 in stores and at an attractive price, so here we tell you how both phones compare.
The iPhone SE and iPhone 8 share design, measurements, and even weight. The difference is inside and with the following table we show you better:
iPhone SE vs iPhone 8
iPhone SE 2020
iPhone 8
screen
4.7 inches (IPS LCD)
4.7 inches (IPS LCD)
Resolution
1,334×750
1,334×750
Pixel Density
326ppp
326ppp
Operating system
iOS 13
iOS 11 (update to iOS 13)
Processor
A13 Bionic (six cores: two 2.65Hz, four energy efficient)
A11 (six cores)
Storage
64GB/128GB/256GB
64GB/256GB
Storage expansion
No
No
Rear camera
12 megapixels (ƒ / 1.8) with software portrait mode
12 megapixels (ƒ / 1.8) with software portrait mode
Frontal camera
7 megapixeles (ƒ/2.2)
7 megapixeles (ƒ/2.2)
RAM
To be confirmed
2GB
Battery
Same duration as iPhone 8 (capacity to be confirmed)
1,821mAh
Connectivity
NFC, 802.11ax WiFi 6, LTE Gigabit, Bluetooth 5.0
NFC, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0
Waterproof
Yes (IP67, up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes)
Yes (IP67, up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes)
Fingerprint reader
Yes (front)
Yes (front)
Face recognition
No
No
Wireless charging
Yes
Yes
Headphone jack
No
No
Important features
Screen with Haptic Touch, Apple Pay, wireless charging, recording and playback of stereo audio. Compatible with video content in Dolby Vision and HDR10. It comes in three colors: black, white and red
Fingerprint reader, A11 processor, same dimensions as iPhone SE 2020, without software portrait mode.
Dimensions
138.4×67.3×7.3mm
138.4×67.3×7.3mm
Weight
148g
148g
Price
US$399
US$699
First, let’s look at the similarities like screen size and type, resolution, and pixel density. The iPhone SE offers more storage options and has a faster processor, but the same battery life. Another of the similarities is the front and rear camera, being a single lens and 7 and 12 megapixels, respectively. Connectivity is basically the same, although iPhone SE already has WiFi 6 support.
Despite the similarities and the few differences between the two, the iPhone SE is $ 300 cheaper, based on initial sales prices, since the iPhone 6S, already several years old, can be found with prices similar to iPhone SE. But definitely the iPhone SE is a better option.
This is the new iPhone SE of 2020 [fotos]
To see photos