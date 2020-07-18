2020 iPhone SE vs. iPhone 8: How Do They Compare?

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



He new iPhone SE for this 2020 it is already here and ready to attract buyers looking for an iPhone at a more affordable price, but it is very possible that you will also find the iPhone 8 in stores and at an attractive price, so here we tell you how both phones compare.

The iPhone SE and iPhone 8 share design, measurements, and even weight. The difference is inside and with the following table we show you better:

iPhone SE vs iPhone 8 iPhone SE 2020 iPhone 8 screen 4.7 inches (IPS LCD) 4.7 inches (IPS LCD) Resolution 1,334×750 1,334×750 Pixel Density 326ppp 326ppp Operating system iOS 13 iOS 11 (update to iOS 13) Processor A13 Bionic (six cores: two 2.65Hz, four energy efficient) A11 (six cores) Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB 64GB/256GB Storage expansion No No Rear camera 12 megapixels (ƒ / 1.8) with software portrait mode 12 megapixels (ƒ / 1.8) with software portrait mode Frontal camera 7 megapixeles (ƒ/2.2) 7 megapixeles (ƒ/2.2) RAM To be confirmed 2GB Battery Same duration as iPhone 8 (capacity to be confirmed) 1,821mAh Connectivity NFC, 802.11ax WiFi 6, LTE Gigabit, Bluetooth 5.0 NFC, WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0 Waterproof Yes (IP67, up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes) Yes (IP67, up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes) Fingerprint reader Yes (front) Yes (front) Face recognition No No Wireless charging Yes Yes Headphone jack No No Important features Screen with Haptic Touch, Apple Pay, wireless charging, recording and playback of stereo audio. Compatible with video content in Dolby Vision and HDR10. It comes in three colors: black, white and red Fingerprint reader, A11 processor, same dimensions as iPhone SE 2020, without software portrait mode. Dimensions 138.4×67.3×7.3mm 138.4×67.3×7.3mm Weight 148g 148g Price US$399 US$699

First, let’s look at the similarities like screen size and type, resolution, and pixel density. The iPhone SE offers more storage options and has a faster processor, but the same battery life. Another of the similarities is the front and rear camera, being a single lens and 7 and 12 megapixels, respectively. Connectivity is basically the same, although iPhone SE already has WiFi 6 support.

Despite the similarities and the few differences between the two, the iPhone SE is $ 300 cheaper, based on initial sales prices, since the iPhone 6S, already several years old, can be found with prices similar to iPhone SE. But definitely the iPhone SE is a better option.

This is the new iPhone SE of 2020 [fotos] To see photos