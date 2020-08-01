2020 Democratic National Convention is postponed

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The Democratic National Convention, the event during which the Democratic Party will choose its candidate to face Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential elections, has been delayed by a month, until the week of August 17, due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Committee of the Democratic National Convention. It is the last large-scale event canceled or delayed due to the spread of the virus and COVID-19, the associated respiratory disease.

The convention was scheduled for the week of July 13 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The now-delayed event will still take place in Milwaukee, and the news comes as the number of COVID-19 infections in the United States continues to rise.

This is how sport returns to the world after the coronavirus [fotos] To see photos