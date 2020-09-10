2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards postponed due to coronavirus

The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards succumbed to coronavirus. According to an announcement published on March 17 in a statement through social networks, the event was postponed.

“Following the recommendations of the Governor of Nevada to limit the size of public meetings for the prevention and containment of COVID-19, Telemundo and Billboard announced that they will postpone the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards,” says the press release published by Telemundo and Billboard.

On March 12, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak summoned the media to give an update on coronavirus cases in the state of Nevada and declared a state of emergency.

The awards were scheduled to take place on April 23 and Telemundo would broadcast from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. A conference called “LatinFest +”, scheduled to take place April 20-23, was also postponed.

“The health and safety of our guests, artists, participants and staff continues to be our highest priority, and we look forward to hosting the award and conference in the near future,” the statement concludes.

In accordance with figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), the coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 5,000 people and infected more than 132,000 worldwide. However, the death rate is still much lower than that of influenza, which in the first four weeks of 2020 took the lives of 1,210 people in the United States, according to the CDC.



Playing:

Watch this:

Coronavirus: What you need to know about the outbreak of …

3:29



The ceremony

The urban genre once again dominates the Billboard Latin Music Awards, as it happened a year ago. Puerto Ricans Bad bunny and Ozuna top the list of nominees with 14 nominations each and are emerging as the possible winners of the night.

However, the Puerto Rican Daddy Yankee and the Colombian J. Balvin, with 12 mentions, they look like the great hopefuls of the event.

Recall that the finalists of the Latin Billboards are chosen by commercial performance in the United States and according to the data recorded by the Nielsen SoundScan system. Consequently, the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music come from actual sales results, streaming, radio broadcasts and social networks.

Data analytics company Next Big Sound averages that data provided by Nielsen Music, to establish the winners. Here are all the details of this delivery and what you must do to enjoy it from your home.

When will the Latin Billboards be?

The Billboard Latin Music Awards will take place on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, located in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to see Latin Billboards in the United States

The 2020 Latin Billboards ceremony will be broadcast live on Telemundo.

Also from Telemundo Now you can download the Telemundo Now application to watch the show: after entering the page, choose your TV provider so that you can have access to the Live Stream.

You can also follow the red carpet prior to the awards on Entertainment Tonight, a television entertainment newscast owned by CBS, the parent company of CNET en Español, which will also broadcast via its ET Live app.

If you have the following services, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV and AT&T, you can also follow the show, because they include the Telemundo channel.

The nominees

Below is the complete list of artists who are nominated.

Artist of the Year

• Bad Bunny

• J Balvin

• Ozuna

• Romeo Santos

Artist of the Year, Debut

• Jhay Cortez

• Manuel Turizo

• Paulo Londra

• Sech

Tour of the Year

• Bad Bunny

• Chayanne

• Jennifer Lopez

• Marc Anthony

Artist of the Year, Social Networks

• Anuel AA

• Becky G

• Daddy Yankee

• Lali

Crossover Artist of the Year

• DJ Snake

• Drake

• Katy Perry

• Snow

“Hot Latin Song” Song of the Year

• Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaíta”

• Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”

• Pedro Capó & Farruko, “Calma”

• Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”

“Hot Latin Song”, Vocal Collaboration of the Year

• Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaíta”

• Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”

• Pedro Capó & Farruko, “Calma”

• Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”

“Hot Latin Songs” Artist of the Year, Male

• Anuel AA

• Bad Bunny

• J Balvin

• Ozuna

“Hot Latin Songs” Artist of the Year, Female

• Becky G

• Karol G

• Natti Natasha

• Rosalía

“Hot Latin Songs” Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

• Banda los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa

• Banda Sinaloense MS by Sergio Lizárraga

• 50 caliber

• Wisin & Yandel

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year

• Interscope

• RHYMES

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year

• The Poster

• RHYMES

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

Song of the Year, Airplay

• Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna &

J Balvin “China”

• Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”

• Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA, “Baila Baila Baila”

• Pedro Capó & Farruko “Calma”

Record Label of the Year, Airplay

• The Poster

• Lizos

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Imprint of the Year, Airplay

• The Poster

• Fonovisa

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

Song of the Year, Digital

• Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaíta”

• Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”

• Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko,

Anuel AA, “Dance Dance Dance”

• Pedro Capó & Farruko “Calma”

Song of the Year, Streaming

• Anuel AA & Romeo Santos “She Wants To Drink”

• Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”

• Pedro Capó & Farruko “Calma”

• Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, “Otro Trago”

“Top Latin Album” of the Year

• Bad Bunny, X 100Pre

• J Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASIS

• Luis Fonsi, Life

• Sech, Dreams

“Top Latin Albums” Artist of the Year, Male

• Bad Bunny

• J Balvin

• Ozuna

• Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

• Becky G

• Karol G

• Natti Natasha

• Shakira

“Top Latin Albums” Artist of the Year Duo or Group

• Adventure

• Banda Sinaloense MS by Sergio Lizárraga

• Santana

• T3r Element

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

• Rich

• RHYMES

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Top Latin Albums” Imprint of the Year

• Rich

• RHYMES

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

• Enrique Iglesias

• Luis Fonsi

• Sebastián Yatra

• Shakira

“Latin Pop” Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

• CNCO

• Mana

• Reik

• Santana

“Latin Pop” Song of the Year

• Luis Fonsi, Sebastián Yatra & Nicky Jam “Date La Vuelta”

• Pedro Capó & Farruko “Calma”

• Rosalía & Ozuna “Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi”

• Rosalía, J Balvin & El Guincho “With Height”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year

• The Poster

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

“Latin Pop Airplay” Imprint of the Year

• The Poster

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

• Warner Latina

“Latin Pop” Album of the Year

• Danny Ocean, 54 + 1

• Luis Fonsi, Life

• Mau and Ricky, For Adventures and Curiosities

• Santana, Africa Speaks

“Latin Pop Albums” Record Label of the Year

• Concord

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

• Warner Latina

“Latin Pop Albums” Imprint of the Year

• Capitol Latin

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

• Warner Latina

Tropical Artist of the Year, Soloist

• Juan Luis Guerra

• Marc Anthony

• Prince Royce

• Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

• Adventure

• People of the Zone

• La Sonora Dinamita

• Monchy and Alexandra

Tropical Song of the Year

• Adventure, “Immortal”

• Marc Anthony, “They look like Friday”

• Silvestre Dangond & Maluma “Live Dancing”

• Wisin & Yandel & Romeo Santos, “Aullando”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year

• Pina

• RHYMES

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Tropical Airplay” Imprint of the Year

• Pina

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

• WK

Tropical Album of the Year

• Gilberto Santa Rosa, 40… And Counting: Live From Puerto Rico

• Marc Anthony, OPUS

• Romeo Santos, Utopia

• Victor Manuelle, Memories of Christmas

Tropical Albums Label of the Year:

• Source Disks

• Sony Music Latin

• The Orchard

“Tropical Albums” Imprint of the Year

• North

• Sony Music Latin

• The Orchard

• Top Stop

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Soloist

• Christian Nodal

• Ghost

• Lenin Ramírez

• Raymix

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

• Banda Sinaloense MS by Sergio Lizárraga

• 50 caliber

• The blue Angels

• T3r Element

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

• Los Sebastianes Band from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, “Through the Glass”

• Caliber 50, “Just Thank You”

• Christian Nodal “Of The Kisses That I Gave You”

• Los Ángeles Azules featuring Natalia Lafourcade, “Never Enough”

“Regional Mexican Airplay” Record Label of the Year

• OF THE

• Lizos

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Regional Mexican Airplay” Imprint of the Year

• Andalusian

• Disa

• Fonovisa

• Lizos

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

• Christian Nodal, Now

• Regulated Force, From the Neighborhood to Here

• Inheritance of Patterns, Pa Las Vibras

• Los Angeles Azules, This Is Cumbia

“Regional Mexican Albums” Label of the Year

• OF THE

• Rancho Humilde

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Regional Mexican Albums” Imprint of the Year

• OF THE

• Fonovisa

• Lizos

• Fire

“Latin Rhythm” Artist of the Year, Solo

• Bad Bunny

• J Balvin

• Maluma

• Ozuna

“Latin Rhythm” Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

• CNCO

• Jowell & Randy

• Wisin & Yandel

• Zion & Lennox

“Latin Rhythm” Song of the Year

• Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaíta”

• Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, “Con Calma”

• Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA, “Baila Baila Baila”

• Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA “Otro Trago”

“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Record Label of the Year

• The Poster

• RHYMES

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Imprint of the Year

• The Poster

• The industry

• Universal Music Latino

• WK

“Latin Rhythm” Album of the Year

• Bad Bunny, X 100PRE

• Farruko, Gangalee

• J Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASIS

• Sech, Dreams

“Latin Rhythm Albums” Record Label of the Year

• Rich

• Rhymes

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latin Entertainment

“Latin Rhythm Albums” Imprint of the Year

• Tell me Vi LLC

• Rhymes

• Sony Music Latin

• Universal Music Latino

Composer of the Year

• Bad Bunny

• Daddy Yankee

• J Balvin

• Ozuna

Editor of the Year

• Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing America, INC., BMI

• SONY / ATV Discos Publishing LLC, ASCAP

• Universal Musica Unica Publishing, BMI

• WC Music Corp., ASCAP

Publishing Corporation of the Year

• Kobalt Music

• Sony / ATV Music

• Universal Music

• Warner / Chappell Music

Producer of the Year

• Tell me Flow

• DJ Snake

• Mambo Kingz

• Tainy