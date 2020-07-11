2020 Amazon Prime Day will take place in September: WSJ

Amazon



Amazon will hold the anticipated sale event Amazon Prime Day este 2020, but due to the crisis of coronavirus the shopping event would be delayed for a couple of months.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal Citing people close to the plan, the retail giant plans to celebrate Prime Day in September, a delay that would result from cuts and strains in the distribution chain.

Prime Day, a two-day celebration featuring deals on thousands of products from Amazon’s catalog, has typically been held in July. However, celebrating it in July 2020 could affect not only the distribution of orders, but also sales themselves. Recall that the company of Jeff Bezos broke all sales records during Prime Day 2019.

The report of the Journal comes a month after a similar one in April, when Reuters reported a rough date, pointing – according to his sources – to August as the possible month for the Prime Day 2020 celebration.

An Amazon representative did not comment to CNET.

With the collaboration of Ben Fox Rubin.