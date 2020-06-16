2020-2021 film premiere schedule after coronavirus delays [fotos]

Movies of 2020 and 2021

This 2020 is being a strange year. With the coronavirus pandemic lurking around the world, this year’s blockbusters have been postponed in a cascade of cancellations and delays. We have made a list of the film premieres of 2020 and 2021 that we most want to see. And since we are not going to the cinema this year, we have also added the premieres of movies on video on demand and streaming.

The new James Bond may have been postponed but he will be back in action later this year. This year, women also take the initiative in Black widow, Wonder woman 1984 and Birds of Prey.

There is a prequel to The Sopranos and a new version of Dune. Christopher Nolan, Edgar Wright and Steven Spielberg are going to bring us new movies.

This is what we expect from 2020 and 2021.