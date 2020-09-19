200 million 5G phones to ship in 2020: analysts

Sarah Tew/CNET



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Global shipments of 5G phones will reach 199 million by the end of 2020, market research firm Strategy Analytics said this week. However, the outage caused by the deadly coronavirus will limit the number of devices sold, according to the report.

Only 19 million 5G phones were shipped in 2019, but by the end of this year, Strategy Analytics expects that 15 percent of all smartphones shipped globally will be 5G phones. The largest markets for these devices are expected to be the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Japan.

“The current coronavirus scare and the subsequent economic slowdown will cap overall demand for 5G this year,” said Neil Mawston, CEO of Strategy Analytics, in a statement. “The COVID-19 outbreak is currently restricting smartphone production in Asia, disrupting supply chains and deterring consumers from visiting retail stores to purchase new 5G devices in some parts of China.”

Strategy Analytics expects “a strong rebound” during the second half of 2020 if the spread of the coronavirus is reduced.

The coronavirus is a disease that has symptoms similar to pneumonia. It was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on December 31 after originating in Wuhan, China, and spreading to Asia, the United States, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East. Chinese scientists have linked the disease to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses that include the deadly SARS and the Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS. Deaths from coronavirus now number more than 2,100, with more than 75,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

These are the first 5G cell phones and those to come [fotos] To see photos