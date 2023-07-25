1899 Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Updates, And Everything You Need To Know

Over the past couple of years, the mystery and suspense drama series have gathered love and support from millions of fans. And not only that, but fans also show their excitement for the upcoming seasons. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, created in 1899, is a mystery drama series that combines all the other forms of horror, thriller, and period dramas.



The show also includes many talented star casts from the entertainment industry. 1899 Season 1 features Emily Beecham, Andreas Pietschmann, and many others. In addition, 1899 Season 1 has also received balance reviews from the audience, and reviewers and fans wonder whether there will be a second season.

If you are fond of mystery, thriller, and suspense drama, then 1899 Season 1 can be your next entertainment and binge-watch material. In this article, we have highlighted all the necessary information that you need to know about the 1899 Season 2. Here we have provided the renewal status, a list of cast members, a brief overview, and a trailer release for the 1899 Season 2.

1899 Season 2 Release Date

Apart from American and Spain drama series, Netflix has also given French and German horror-thriller series. 1899 Season 1 is a German mystery-thriller drama series created and developed by German screenwriters Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese.

1899 Season 1 premiered on Netflix on November 17, 2022, and it’s been more than six months since we have not received the second season of the 1899 series. So whether there will be a second season or not.

Unfortunately, the show makers canceled the show after the first season, and now fans have to satisfy their thriller needs by watching the first season of 1899.

1899 Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoiler Alert

OTT Giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have recently developed thousands of horror-thriller drama series. Some received positive responses and were scheduled for the forthcoming seasons, while series like 1899 got canceled after the first installment.



The plot of 1899 Season 1 concentrates on a neurologist, Maura Henriette (Emily Beecham), who traveled to America from the United Kingdom. The show is a game-changer for the characters as it revolves around unsolved mysteries, suspense, thriller, and a cruel horror drama.

Apart from the lead character, Maura Henriette, we have also been introduced to numerous other cast members. 1899 Season 1 has also featured many fictional charcters like, Daniel Solace (Aneurin Barnard), Eyk Larsen (Andreas Pietschmann), and many others.

In summary, 1899 season 1 was a complete set of mysteries, thrillers, horror, and heart-throbbing suspense drama. The show has received 7.3/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, and it is worth watching.

1899 Season 2 Cast Members List

When a show is released for the first time and gathers fans from all over the globe, it also generates a high sense of stardom for the featured artists and curiosity in the mind of the fans to know about the star casts.

However, since the showrunners have yet to release the 1899 Season 2, we have mentioned a complete list of 1899 Season 1 cast members below.

Emily Beecham as Maura Henriette (Franklin)

Miguel Bernardeau as Angel

Andreas Pietschmann as Eyk Larsen

Aneurin Barnard as Daniel Solace

Jose Pimentao as Ramiro

Yann Gael as Jerome

Gabby Wong as Yuk Je

Isabella Wei as Ling Yi

Mathilde Ollivier as Clemence

Maciej Musiał as Olek

Rosalie Craig as Virginia Wilson

Jonas Bloquet as Lucien

Clara Rosager as Tove

Alexandre Willaume as Anker

Maria Erwolter as Iben

Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen as Krester

Tino Mewes as Sebastian

Anton Lesser as Henry Singleton

Fflyn Edwards as Elliot (The Boy)

Isaak Dentler as Franz

Vida Sjørslev as Ada

Richard Hope as Dr. Reginald Murray

Ben Ashenden as Darrel

Alexander Owen as Landon

Joshua Jaco Seelenbinder as Eugen

Heidi Toini as Bente

Jonas Alfreo Birkisson as Einar

Niklas Maienschein as Wilhelm

1899 Season 2 Episode Title List

As mentioned above, the show makers have canceled the show for the second season, so there will be no more series episodes.



Still, here, we have provided a list of episodes for the 1899 Season 1. Check them out.

1899 Season 1 Episode 01 – The Ship

1899 Season 1 Episode 02 – The Boy

1899 Season 1 Episode 03 – The Frog

1899 Season 1 Episode 04 – The Fight

1899 Season 1 Episode 05 – The Calling

1899 Season 1 Episode 06 – The Pyramid

1899 Season 1 Episode 07 – The Storm

1899 Season 1 Episode 08 – The Key

Where To Watch The 1899 Season 2?

1899 is a German mystery drama series that perfectly combines, Supernatural horror and science-fiction drama. The show runs for one season only, premiering on Netflix on November 17, 2022.

Tick-tock, tick-tock… 1899, la nouvelle série des créateurs de Dark, toujours en production et tant mieux car personne n’est prêt. pic.twitter.com/20ApfmPsXI — Netflix France (@NetflixFR) May 13, 2022

Unluckily, the show was canceled after the first season, and fans had to satisfy their thirst with the first season. Still, if you have yet to watch the first season of the 1899 series, you can stream it on Netflix.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The 1899 Season 2?

The showrunners have canceled the show for the second season, so we can not predict the exact number of episodes for 1899 Season 2. Further ahead, the number of episodes depends upon the various production process. So deciding the exact number of episodes for any series or season would be complex.

Also, 1899 Season 1 premiered with eight episodes on Netflix on November 17, 2022. If there is a second season for the 1899 series, we can expect it to be delivered a set of eight to ten episodes.

1899 Season 2 Makers Team

We can not conclude this article without mentioning the credit to the production team members who worked behind the cameras. 1899 is a multilingual German science-fiction drama series created and developed by famous German filmmaker and screenwriter Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar.

A preview of the forthcoming @netflix period mystery 1899 and the production's use of a new LED volume at the #DarkBay Virtual Production Stage based at @SBabelsberg in Germany: https://t.co/w1FFHn6DjC pic.twitter.com/ELr0edTvxw — American Cinematographer (@AmericanCine) October 29, 2021

In addition, the show has also combined a team of writers, including the creators Emma Ko, Nelson, Juliana, Lima, Dehne, Emil Nygaard Albertsen, and many others. Moreover, Baran bo Odar has also been the director for 1899 Season 1.

1899 Season 2 Trailer Release

A teaser trailer is a crucial component of the production process as it compels the audience to watch the upcoming season. But since the show makers have canceled the 1899 series for a second season, expecting a trailer for the same would be worthless.

However, if you have recently discovered this series and are eager to watch all eight episodes of 1899 Season 1, then hold on! Before moving ahead, click the link above and watch the 1899 Season 1 official trailer. It will give you a general idea about the show and decide whether to stream or skip it.

Parting Words

Finally, we are in the conclusion section of this article. Now you have all the latest information about the 1899 Season 2 release date. Even though the show has received a decent score of 7.3/10 on the IMDb platform, the makers have canceled the show for the second run.

Furthermore, the cinematographical art, direction, and the characters’ performances were quite good to be returned for a second season. However, we will update you here if there are any significant updates regarding the 1899 Season 2. So stay tuned to our website for more information on your favorite shows.