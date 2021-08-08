14 Phere Full Movie Download for Free in High Print Leaked by Moviesda

The illegal piracy website Moviesda has recently leaked the famous and the latest film, 14 Phere. It was leaked on the next day of the release.

After the leak, the film 14 Phere spread to many illegal piracy websites, and now, they all are offering the popular film 14 Phere for free to watch and download in high print. It includes Tamilblasters, Tamilyogi, Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Moviesdaweb, Isaimini, etc.

The film 14 Phere is also available to watch online in high print. Read the complete article to get all the details about the film 14 Phere.

14 Phere Full Movie Download for Free in High Print:

14 Phere is an Indian film. The film 14 Phere is a social comedy-drama film. The film 14 Phere got positive reviews from critics.

The film 14 Pherei is full of comedy and romance. The film 14 Phere follows the story of Sanjay and Aditi. Sanjay is Rajput from Jahanabad, and Aditi is a Jat from Jaipur.

They want to marry each other, but they also do not want to hurt their families. So, they decide to get married by creating a fake set of parents.

Devanshu Singh directed the film 14 Phere and was written by Manoj Kalwani. It was produced by Zee Studios. The film 14 Phere stars Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda.

Riju Das did the cinematography of the film 14 Phere, and it was edited by Manan Sagar. Rajeev V Bhalla and JAM8 gave the music in the film 14 Phere.

The film 14 Phere was made under Zee Studios. Zee5 distributed the film 14 Phere. Let’s see the cast of the film 14 Phere.

14 Phere Cast:

See the cast of the film 14 Phere below.

Vikrant Massey as Sanjay Lal Singh – Sanju Kriti Kharbanda as Aditi Karwasra Geet Sagar as Boss Shivani Shivpuri as Mrs Gupta Yamini Das as Sarla Lal Singh Vineet Kumar as Kanhaiya Lal Singh Gauahar Khan as Zubina Jameel Khan as Amay Govind Pandey as Dharampal Karwasra Sumit Suri as Vivek Karwasra Priyanshu Singh as Chhotu Singh Manoj Bakshi as Banwari Mama Kritika Pande as Rashmi Sonakshi Batra as Sneha Karwasra Bhupesh Singh as Jayant Mishra

Let’s talk about the release date of the film 14 Phere.

14 Phere Release Date:

The film 14 Phere was released on 23rd July 2021. The film 14 Phere was released on the OTT platform Zee5.

The film 14 Phere was released in the Hindi language. The filming of the film 14 Phere was started on 26th November 2020 in Mumbai, and it was completed in January 2021.

The film 14 Phere includes a total of seven soundtracks titled Hum Dono Yun Mile, Chamak, Ghodi Chadhke, Aag Ka Dariya, Hai Tu, Shor Sharaba, and Ram Sita.

The music album of the film 14 Phere was composed by Rajeev V Bhalla and JAM8. It was recorded in 2020, and it was released on 20th July 2021. It was made under Zee Music Company.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film 14 Phere.

14 Phere Trailer:

Watch the trailer of the film 14 Phere below. The official trailer of the film 14 Phere was released on 12th July 2021 by Zee5.

