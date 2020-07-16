14-inch MacBook Pro would last until 2021: report

Sarah Tew/CNET



Apple will launch the rumored 14-inch MacBook Pro in 2021, according to @ L0vetodream, a little-known filter.

Filtering from this account is gaining momentum thanks to Jon Prosser, a renowned and respected tech filter, saying the information was 100 percent correct. Prosser has been successful in a large number of recent leaks, especially of Apple products this 2020.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro was a rumored product for this year. This laptop is supposed to be released as a substitute for the 13-inch model. Apple already did something similar with the 15-inch MacBook Pro by replacing it with a 16 inch model released last October.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro would be very similar in design and appearance to the 13-inch model. Apple would cut the bezels to afford a 14-inch screen without increasing the size.

Apple recently released the 13-inch MacBook Pro for this 2020. This laptop has better specifications such as the presence of the tenth generation Intel processors, better graphics, more storage and more configuration options.

