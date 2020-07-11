13 Reasons Why: What We Know From Season 4 of the Netflix Series

Netflix



Netflix confirmed the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why, series that has sparked curiosity among teens and adults for how it addresses controversial issues such as suicide, substance abuse, rape and more.

This is what we could expect from the final season of For thirteen reasons:

Trailers and behind-the-scenes videos

Netflix released the trailer for the series’ final season on Wednesday, May 20, which offers clues to the plot of the new episodes and showcases some of the new characters to appear.

Because the fourth season is the conclusion of the series, the platform of streaming posted a farewell video of 13 Reasons Why, with shots of the actors on the set and the moments when they filmed their last scenes in the series.

They discover weapons, and then?

At the end of the season 3 a fishing boat pulls out of the water the weapons Tyler (Devin Druid) intended to use in the spring dance shooting. However, this is no longer a novelty to the authorities as Ani (Grace Saif) revealed to the officer, Bill Standall (Alex’s father), that the false alarm had not been false but that Clay and his friends prevented it from happening. So we will have to wait for the trailer for the fourth season to know from which angle they will approach this new conflict.

Monty’s innocence

Montgomery de la Cruz (Timothy Grenadiers) was convicted of murdering Bryce (Justin Prentice) although in reality Monty spent the night with Winston Williams, a Hillcrest student. The only person capable of solving this crime is Winston, since Monty was murdered in prison after being convicted of raping Tyler. Will Winston fight to clear Monty’s record? Will they reveal details about Monty’s death?



The real culprits

Zach gives Bryce a beating and then leaves him on the dock. Moments later he is found by Jessica (Alisha Boe) and Alex (Miles Heizer), who tries to help him. However, Bryce vows to take revenge on Zach so Alex shoves him into the water and dies from drowning. Although officers close the case and blame Monty, Officer Bill Standall appears to know the truth behind the crime and to erase all evidence. Will Monty’s revelation expose Officer Standall’s complicity?

Back home

Tony Padilla’s parents (Christian Navarro) were deported after Bryce’s father alerted authorities about his family’s immigration status, this after the trial against his son. One day Tony comes home and comes across the news that his mother and father have been deported. At the end of season 3 we see the Padilla family speaking on a video call but it is not clear if their parents will be able to return to the United States or if this is a finished topic. Will Tony be able to petition and bring his parents back?

Will Clay and his friends keep the secret?

Clay (Dylan Minnette) and her friends will do everything to cover up for each other. However, the elaborate lie they have created could easily fall apart if Winston tries to clarify the facts. Furthermore, Alex’s mental health is also at stake, as unlike the other characters, he bears the brunt of Bryce’s murder.

Liberty High Graduates

According to the BBC, a Netflix spokesperson announced that in the fourth season the graduation of Liberty High students will take place, which “will be a natural conclusion of the series.” This event could determine the future of the relationship between Jessica and Justin (Brandon Flynn) or that of Ani and Clay. It’s also the perfect time to find out if Zach’s college dream can come true despite his knee injury.

Who would be in the cast?

The characters of the first and second seasons would remain almost the same, but it is very possible that characters such as Charlie St. George (Tyler Barnhardt) and Winston Williams (Deakan Bluman) take on greater importance in this fourth and apparently last installment.

This list is unofficial but the main cast from past seasons is most likely back.

Dylan Minnette (Clay)

Alisha Boe (Jessica)

Brandon Flynn (Justin)

Grace Saif (Ani)

Miles Heizer (Alex)

Christian Navarro (Tony Padilla)

Ross Butler (Zach)

Devin Druid (Tyler)

Amy Hargreaves (Lainie Jensen)

Anne Winters (Chloe)

Brenda Strong (Nora Walker)

Mark Pellegrino (Bill Standall)

Josh Hamilton (Matt Jensen)

In the final season the actors debut:

Gary Sinise (Dr. Robert Ellman)

JanLuis Castellanos (Diego Torres)

Release date



According to Seventeen, Netflix recorded season 3 and 4 simultaneously. The fourth season premieres on June 5, 2020 on Netflix.