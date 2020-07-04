13 Reasons Why: Not everyone will graduate from Liberty High

Netflix



The fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why He leaves us something very clear: many years of therapy await the students of Liberty High (if they manage to survive).

The end of the third season of For thirteen reasons He made us believe that this group of teenagers could finally go on with their lives, graduate from high school and leave behind the tragedies they have experienced. However, the first episode of the fourth and final season breaks our bubble and announces a new death: “We have said goodbye many times and have cried for a long time. Liberty High has endured enough trauma and tragedy,” says the pastor during what It seems to be a funeral about which not much is known, at least not during the first two episodes that I could see.

In season 4 the group of friends who participated – directly or indirectly – in the murder of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) dealt with the guilt of having killed him and having accused Montgomery de la Cruz (Timothy Granaderos) of the murder they committed.

In parallel, the students are tormented by new evidence, because at the end of the season 3 a fishing boat pulls out of the water the weapons Tyler (Devin Druid) intended to use in the spring dance shooting. While it seems that Bill Standall (Alex’s father) has everything under control, an officer and colleague of Standall’s begins to inquire and question the veracity of the story behind this troublesome group of friends.

This is enough stress to paranoid Clay (Dylan Minnette) and his friends, who have shown that they are capable of anything to cover up for each other, but at the same time they are on the verge of mental breakdown. Clay, for example, is shown to be in totally impaired mental health; his panic attacks are stronger than ever; He constantly hallucinates with Monty and, at times, it seems that he has suicidal tendencies.

Although Clay seems to be the most affected, he is not the only one who has a hard time in the group. Zach (Ross Butler), who practically beaten Bryce in the third season, returns to Liberty High with an attitude of “valedrug” (as we would say in Mexico to explain that attitude that nothing is important) and that the model student seems have disappeared.

Meanwhile, Tony (Christian Navarro) is faced with the idea that his parents may never return to the United States; Justin (Brandon Flynn) ends his relationship with Jessica (Alisha Boe) in order to focus on his rehabilitation and Ani (Grace Saif) feels tired of her relationship with Clay. The icing on the cake is when Winston Williams (Deakan Bluman), a Hillcrest student, and the only one who can check Monty’s innocence, is transferred to Liberty High.

The fourth season of 13 Reasons Why premiered on June 5 on Netflix. If you do not remember what the third season was about, here we tell you all the doubts that were left open, which should be resolved this season.