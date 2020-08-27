123 Andrés rejects inequalities and supports BLM in its new child labor

The last time we had an interview with 123 Andrés, this musical proposal was only made up of Andrés Salgado, a Colombian artist based in the vicinity of Washington DC who achieved international notoriety by winning the Latin Grammy for Best Children’s Album in 2016.

However, for a couple of years, the project has been working as a duo, thanks to the official sum of Christina Sanabria, a public school teacher who is Salgado’s wife and who, in addition to singing and playing the ukulele during presentations at alive, is in charge of constantly encouraging the audience.

Despite the fact that this group had already released two works, both had a very didactic and educational trend, unlike the new production “Hola, amigo”, which is much more ambitious in terms of message and instrumental versatility.

As its name implies, the album handles a general concept related to friendship and translated into proclamations in favor of tolerance and respect for people of any race and origin, which gives it from the beginning a social message that is accentuated As the songs go by

In search of hope

“The songs were made in collaboration with other artists to find common ground, such as the one we have with the African-American Konshens the MC in ‘Boomerang’, which takes us to the world of hip hop and in which I myself appear rapping a bit, “Salgado told us during a recent interview, conducted through a telephone connection with his home in the US capital.

“This is an album that talks about difficult moments and the hope that you must keep in them, as with ‘Rainbow’, where we say that after the storm a rainbow will come, but also about the reality that is happening with Black Lives Matter and the movements for racial equality ”, added the native of Bogotá. “On that side, we have a song where the names of many victims of violence are directly mentioned. [policial]; it’s called ‘Hambone,’ in reference to an African-American tradition of making music with your own body, and it works here as a response to the way the system has denigrated and destroyed the black body. “

Making an album for children with such a clear progressive stance is probably risky, but Salgado and Sanabria are very aware of what they are doing. “There are people who are probably not going to like it, but the idea we had was to give tools to parents who do want to open these kinds of conversations with their children,” said she, born in DC to Colombian parents.

“In addition, we have been speaking for several years in our concerts on social issues,” he continued. “In fact, in 2019 we did a fundraiser for Immigrant Families Together, an organization that is trying to bring together parents and children who are locked up in Immigration prisons. We believe that children’s music should be to talk about beautiful things and smile, but also to educate about reality ”.

His music and romance partner went further by remembering that the content of the album (which has both Spanish and English lyrics) had to do with the experience the two went through attending a BLM demonstration hosted by a family of three generations of activists.

“It was incredible to see 8 and 10-year-olds there holding the megaphone and leading the protest chants,” Salgado said. “If those children were forced to be thrown into this reality and to live in fear of any encounter with the law, it is very little to ask the children of other families to simply learn a little about that reality.”

After all, the singer-songwriter considers that what they are doing “is a way to open discussions about all these problems, and in an election year, one as an artist has to take a clear position, because we would like to see changes”.

Total diversity

The production’s sense of openness is also reflected in its musical breadth, because the themes jump generously from genre to genre. “And they do it sometimes within the same song; for example, ‘Boomerang’ combines hip hop with cha cha chá, and ‘Cooperation’ begins with a country style, but in the middle it makes room for demonstration-type drums, ”Sanabria resumed.

“We wanted to represent these parts of society that are coming together, although it is not easy, because sometimes there is a lot of mistrust among minorities,” Salgado intervened. “To achieve a change that can benefit us all, we have to find the points that we have in common. Covid-19 ended up opening our eyes to the fact that we are all in this, but it has not even managed to get us to agree on how to deal with it.

“Hello, friend” began to be recorded a couple of years ago, but due to the duo’s constant tours, it was only possible to conclude in the middle of the pandemic. “It is impressive that it came out at such an appropriate time for what it says,” Sanabria acknowledged, although Salguero immediately added that “Hambone”, for example, was created “after the murder of George Floyd, because my best friend in this country he is a black artist who has been an activist all his life ”.

“We did many things sending files from here to there, and finally, two songs were mixed in Venezuela, another in Argentina and the others in Puerto Rico,” added the South American, who knows that for now he cannot present the album in any auditorium. but who has found other ways to promote it.

“We started doing live broadcasts on Facebook and YouTube in March, when all this started, and we continue to do them on weekends,” Sanabria explained. “Right now, it is more necessary than ever for children to have something stable, because everything else is changing in their worlds. In this way, families come to see us every Sunday and we sing together virtually ”.

Finally, 123 Andrés continues to have in mind his most ambitious adventure: an album that will extend his musical experiments and that will feature the participation of Rubén Blades, Gilberto Santa Rosa and Los Rabanes, among other artists. “It’s going to be a total party,” Salgado concluded.