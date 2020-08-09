11 tricks to get the best out of Windows 10

Sarah Tew/CNET



Whether you’ve been using Windows 10 Over the years or recently upgraded, there are plenty of hidden tips, tricks, and features that will make using your laptop every day a faster and smoother process. For example, find the secret start menu and save battery with a simple trick.

Microsoft doesn’t often advertise its hidden features like Apple does, which can make it harder to figure out how to get the most out of the machine you use day after day.

Even learn to for free can be tricky. By the way, you’ll want to do it ASAP, as compatibility with Windows 7 ended in January. So no matter what computer from Microsoft, Dell, HP, or another brand with Windows you use, these tips will help you stay organized and get more done.

1. Minimize all windows except the active one

If your desktop screen has become too crowded with windows open, you can quickly minimize them except the one you are currently working on.

Simply click on the title bar of the window you want to remain open to select it. Then press and hold mouse and it moves the window back and forth rapidly, shaking it, essentially. After a couple of quick shakes, all other open windows will minimize, leaving only the one you have open.

2. Open the ‘secret’ start menu

You already know that to access the Start menu, you must press the Windows icon at the bottom left of the screen or on your keyboard. But includes a second, lesser-known Start menu that makes it easy to access important functions like the Symbol of command, the control panel and the task manager. You can access it in two different ways, either by pressing the Windows + X, or by right-clicking the Windows icon / Start button, or right-clicking the button Windows icon/Start.

3. Create an event without having to open the Calendar app

The latest Windows 10 update lets you quickly add events to your Microsoft calendar right from your Taskbar, without having to open the calendar. Here we tell you how to do it:

1. In your taskbar (Taskbar) click on the box with the time and date in the right corner.

2. Click on the date you want to schedule an event.

3. Enter the name of the event, time and place. (If you have multiple calendars, click the down arrow next to the event name field to choose the one you want to add.)

4. Click save. The event should appear in the Calendar app on all your devices.

4. Take a screenshot

I know, it’s basic, but it’s surprising how easy it is to forget how to take a screenshot on your laptop or desktop when you don’t do it often.

If you want to capture and save an image of your entire screen, the easiest way is to press the key. Windows + the Print Screen key, and that image will be saved in the folder Pictures> Screenshots.

To capture only part of your screen, press the key. Windows + Shift + S to open a tool called Snip & Sketch, which allows you to click and drag to create a screenshot, which is saved to your Clipboard.

5. Open items in your Taskbar with keyboard shortcuts

If you’ve pinned programs to your Taskbar at the bottom of the screen to create a shortcut, you don’t have to click the icons to open them. Instead, use the keyboard shortcut Windows key + [Tecla numérica], with the number key corresponding to the position of the program on the Taskbar. For example, Windows key + 2 will open the second item on the taskbar.

This is especially useful if you are typing and do not want to lift your fingers from the keyboard. It may seem more natural to reach for the Windows key.

6. Find out how much space apps take up

Computers start to slow down as they run out of space. A quick way to speed them up can be to get rid of apps that take up more space than they should, especially if you don’t use them regularly.

To see how much space an app uses, go to Settings> System> Storage. Click on the drive you want to find (probably the local storage, “This PC”) and click on Applications and Games to see a list of applications installed on your machine and how much space they are taking up. You probably won’t get rid of your browser, but you may find that a game you haven’t played in years is a good deadweight to erase.

7. Remove ads in the Start menu

When you run Windows 10 with default settings, you can sometimes see apps on the right side of your Start menu. Microsoft calls them “suggestions,” but they’re actually ads for Windows Store apps that you can buy.

To get rid of these ads on the Windows 10 Start menu, go to Settings> Personalization> Start. Change the setting called Show Suggestions Occasionally on Home to the off position.

8. Delete apps in the background

Apps that run in the background can receive information, send notifications, and stay up-to-date, even when you’re not using them, which can be useful, but can also drain your battery and data, if you connect through a mobile phone. as an access point, for example.

To control which apps are running in the background and save some power and battery data, go to Settings> Privacy> Background apps. To prevent all apps from running in the background, check Allow apps to run in the background to Off. Or, you can choose which apps to run in the background individually by going to the list on the same page.

9. Slide through windows in the background

With Windows 10, you can scroll up and down in any window, even if it’s not the one you’re working on directly. This is a useful tool when you have many windows open that you want to look at at the same time: for example, if you want to open new submenu options in new windows to save time by clicking on the same page.

You try to open two programs, for example an Internet browser page and a notepad or Word document. Arrange both on the screen so that you can see at least some of the text on each. While standing in a window, scroll the mouse or use the touchpad to move to the second window and scroll. Even if you are not active in that window, the system should allow you to go up and down the page.

The feature should be on by default, but if it isn’t, go to Settings> Devices> Mouse and active Scroll inactive windows when you pass the mouse above them to On. Then you can hover over a window in the background and use the scroll wheel to scroll.

10. Show file extensions

Microsoft hides file extensions by default, making life difficult for people who need to search for specific types of files, such as JPEG and JPG. To view file extensions in File Explorer, do the following:

1. Go to the search bar at the bottom of the screen, type File Explorer Options (File Explorer) and click on it. (There are other ways to get here too, but this seems to be the fastest.)

2. In the pop-up window, click the tab See.

3. Uncheck the box that says Hide extensions for known file types. Click Apply and OK. You should now see the file extensions for all files in File Explorer.

You can also use File Explorer’s Options menu to choose to show empty drives, hidden files and folders, and more.

11. Eliminate distractions with Focus assist

It’s frustrating trying to get your job done when notifications are constantly interrupted. You can determine how many notifications you get with Focus support, a tool that Windows 10 added in the April 2018 update.

Set it up by going to Settings> System> Focus assist. Choose between three options: Off (you will receive all notifications from your applications and contacts), Priority (see only the notifications selected from a list of priorities that you are going to customize and send the rest to their action center) and Only alarms (hide all notifications, except for alarms).

You can also choose to automatically activate this feature during certain hours, or when you are busy playing something.