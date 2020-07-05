10th Board Exam Time Table 2020, SSC SSLC Date Sheet Class 10 Timetable:

Class 10th exam time table 2020 will be uploaded by every state and also will be uploaded by the Central Board. All the Boards of 10th class students can visit the official site of SSC. Every year SSC Board conduct this 10th class examination in Month of March. Now the Examination SSC SSLC Date Sheet uploaded at the online. So those students who are connected to the SSC Board or Central Board they can visit the official site and download their timetable and start the preparation for getting the highest marks in the exam.

Date Sheet for SSC SSLC Exam 2020:

All students check the exam Date Sheet 2020 for the SSC and SSLC Exam conducted by the various Board and CBSE Board. Now the exam form filling process is going to start. The 10th examination oversight by the various boards such as CBSE, RBSE, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab Board, Maharashtra, Haryana Board, etc.

Steps for downloading the SSC, SSLC Exam Date Sheet 2020: