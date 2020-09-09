10 touches challenge: Lionel Messi joins the challenge of toilet paper

Watching movies, playing video games, reading books, and kicking the toilet paper. Anything goes now that we are quarantined for the coronavirus. Yes, the latest challenge circulating on social media is to turn toilet paper – the same item that has been sold out in supermarkets around the world – into a soccer ball.

The challenge is called 10 touches challenge and on March 18 it flooded social networks – although it had already been bouncing for a few days in some influencer accounts and soccer players. The last to join this trend was the Argentine star who plays in Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi.

As the name implies, the test consists of giving the toilet paper roll 10 taps. If you succeed, you can nominate three friends or family to repeat it. Messi did it this March 19 and challenged, among others, several colleagues from his team, such as Arturo Vidal and Luis Suárez.

And Vidal replied:

Real Madrid also has its representative: Vinicius.

Vinícius Jr. demonstrated the quality that he treasures in a video that he shared on the networks following the challenge of touching the toilet paper. pic.twitter.com/8dJCstGlyd – Real Gómez (@RealGomezRM) March 18, 2020

The Brazilian Felipe Melo (Palmeiras), faithful to his defensive position, carried out the challenge in a very original way.

We also have the Italian champion, Totti, up to the challenge.

At CNET we do not recommend playing with such precious good, which is currently in huge demand around the world, paranoia that has caused an armed group to take 600 rolls in Hong Kong, according to Business Insider, and that, according to CNN, in Oregon, Police asked citizens to stop calling 911 to report that they had run out of paper.

But people have been carried away by this trend, and Twitter abounds with videos of fans trying to repeat the challenge, albeit with irregular results. Let’s see some examples:

Without much luck

Karate version

Just one touch

Better beer

It’s a trap

It didn’t go well either

Take your precautions

And … the weirdest version



