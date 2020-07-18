10 movies that will adrenaline rush like Extraction did

SinemArt



Extraction, the movie starring Chris Hemsworth, is about to become the most watched feature film on Netflix and that has an explanation: its fabulous action scenes.

The directing tape Sam Hargrave, which is about a mercenary who must rescue a teenager in India, is full of hand-to-hand chases and includes a cool 12-minute plan sequence. Also, the fights are very well choreographed.

According to Deadline, Extraction “It attracted the largest audience on its Netflix premiere and is projected to be viewed by 90 million households over the next four weeks.” This would surpass tapes like Spenser Confidential (85 million), 6 Underground (83 million), Bird Box (80 million) and Murder Mystery (73 million).

But that action that we see in Extraction It is naturally nourished by other works, especially Asian ones, and that is why we have compiled a list of movies that you must see if you liked the combat choreography starring Hemsworth. All of these titles have been released in the last 20 years.

The Raid: Redemption [2011]

Synopsis: A group of special forces will try to deliver a coup de grace to the most dangerous criminals hiding in a building in Jakarta. However, when the plan is leaked, officials remain at the mercy of the killers.

Why should we see it? Although It was received coldly by many critics, over time its contribution to the action tapes that are made now has been recognized. The realism of fighting, the combination of martial arts styles (especially Silat), used by director Gareth Evans, has never been seen before.

Equilibrium [2002]

Synopsis: In the future, emotions will be suppressed. Feelings are considered crimes that must be punished with death. Cleric John Preston (Christian Bale) is a high-ranking officer charged with maintaining that order. But a confrontation with dissent will make you doubt the established order.

Why should we see it? It’s not novel in terms of plot, but its action scenes are wonderful, especially pistol duels. Here’s Bale’s germ as Batman.

The Transporter [2002]

Synopsis: Former military officer Frank Martin has three rules that he never breaks as a transporter. Number three says: never see what’s inside the package. When you break this rule, your life will be hell.

Why should we see it? It has many similarities with Extraction. He made Jason Statham one of the most wanted actors for action movies. Luc Besson (The Fifth Element) He writes a script in which the confrontations between Frank and dozens of villains abound.

Eastern Promises [2005]

Synopsis: Nikolai (Viggo Mortensen) is the driver of an organized crime family in Eastern Europe. His peaceful life takes a dramatic turn when he meets Anna (Naomi Watts), a woman who wants to know what’s behind the death of a pregnant teenager.

Why should we see it? It was nominated for three Academy Awards. It could not be otherwise if the writer is Steven Knight and director David Cronenberg. It is a rare case of a film that knows how to combine drama with action. Seeing Mortensen fight with the Russian mafia in the Turkish baths is a delight.

The Bourne Ultimatum [2007]

Synopsis: Spy Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) continues to search for the missing pieces to put together his past. A British reporter for The Guardian puts you on a new lead, which could be the beginning of the end of your search.

Why should we see it? It is listed as the best in the series. The three Oscars he won speaks to the dedication of director Paul Greengrass and screenwriter Tony Gilroy to deliver a technically above-average product for action movies.

The Raid 2: You punk [2014]

Synopsis: The brave police officer Rama (Iko Uwais) is jailed as part of a plan to infiltrate one of Jakarta’s most prominent criminal organizations.

Why should we see it? In , director Gareth Evans takes Silat, the Indonesian and Nusantara-born martial art that combines weapons, blows and art movements to the limit. The photo that illustrates this note, belongs to this movie and one of the best action scenes filmed in a kitchen.

Oldboy [2003]

Synopsis: Dae-Su (Min Sik Choi) is released 15 years after being kidnapped. His captors indicate that he has 5 days to find out the reason for his kidnapping or else the person he loves the most will be killed.

Why should we see it? In addition to being a cult film about the consequence of revenge, It has the coolest knife and machete fighting scene. Director Pak Chan-uk’s influence is clearly noticeable in Extraction.

John Wick 3 [2019]

Synopsis: After murdering one of his guild members, John Wick is expelled and becomes the target of all the assassins in the organization.

Why should we see it? it’s pure adrenaline, like Extraction. There is no rest for the viewer between bullets and hand-to-hand combat. The movements of the camera become one more protagonist of the film.

The Man from Nowhere [2010]

Synopsis: Ex-special agent Cha Tae-sik (Won Bin) doesn’t have much of a connection to the world, except for a girl from the neighborhood. When the little girl is kidnapped by drug traffickers, Cha Taek-sik unleashes all his fury.

Why should we see it? It defies any logic of action scenes and even so, the viewer is still immersed in a story that shines through the visual impact of the battles between the protagonist and the criminals.

A Bittersweet Life [2005]

Synopsis: Sunwoo (Lee Byung-hun) has a mission: to watch over her boss’s fiancée. The task is complicated, when the vigilante ends up falling in love with the forbidden girl.

Why should we see it? it is extremely violent. The plot is already known, but the execution of the camera makes us participate in every fight.