10 GOT7’s songs you didn’t know were produced by JB

Im Jaebom, extra referred to as GOT7‘s JB, is stuffed with abilities. He made his debut as a lyricist again in 2014 with the group’s second EP album ‘GOT LOVE’ and the music ‘Unhealthy Habits’. Since then, he began to take part within the manufacturing of their music with really cool b-side songs and even with nice title tracks.

Listed here are 10 songs produced by GOT7’s chief:

1. YOU ARE

A up to date pop music with a futuristic sound and romantic lyrics. It was the primary title monitor produced primarily by him, demonstrating his progress as a musician.

2. TEENAGER

Music written and produced by JB.

The group has mentioned this monitor representes GOT7’s colour and it is a fan favourite.

3. LOOK

Title monitor of GOT7’s eighth EP ‘Eyes on You’.

The music’s about being trustworthy with your personal emotions when you like somebody.

4. ONE AND ONLY

Music of the identical album; they collaborated with former SISTAR member Hyolyn

and carried out the music in ‘Implausible Duo 2’.

5. HOME RUN

Departure is the fifth prolonged play by Got7 and it was the first entry of their Flight Log sequence. The songs ‘Fly’ and ‘Residence Run’ were used to advertise the album.

6. ECLIPSE

Written in collaboration with J.Y. Park and composed primarily by JB. It was the title monitor of their album ‘Spinning Prime: Between Safety and Insecurity’.

7. PAGE

Included in the identical album, it is a music with deep lyrics that confirmed JB’s maturity in his writting expertise.

8. FOCUS ON ME

Written and composed by JB and Yugyeom. The members of GOT7’s unit demonstrated nice teamwork by producing all of the songs of the ep album.

9. THURSDAY

Praised for selecting Jackson for the refrain as specialists mentioned his voice suited the emotions of the music. Thursday was used to advertise the album as a b-side monitor.

10. CRAZY

Launched of their newest album ‘DYE’, it is a music the place he reveals nice synergy by working with 220VOLT. The music reminds us of an infatuation second with somebody.

Allow us to know within the feedback part which music you like probably the most! 🙂